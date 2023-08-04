Remnant 2 Best Controls Settings 

Remnant 2 is a fast-paced third-person shooter that really tests your mettle and response time. As such you need to have the best controls settings properly dialed in. This ensures that you’re performing at your best, whenever you’re going up against enemies.  

Control settings can make or break you in the heat of battle. Having the optimum keybindings set up in Remnant 2 will allow you to press the required buttons quickly. You won’t be looking for scrambling to find the right keys in the heat of battle. Here’s how you can set up the best controls for Remnant 2.

Best PC controls settings in Remnant 2 

Remnant 2 already features rather robust control settings, giving you everything right at the tip of your fingertips. The button layout is intuitive and easy to understand. However, sometimes you feel like the layout doesn’t work with your preferred style and you’d want to change it.

You can easily do so on the PC by going to the settings and selecting the Controls tab from the top. It is recommended that you stick with the default control scheme on PC for the most part. However, if you feel like changing things up, or if the default controls are not to your liking, then you can change to the setting given below.

Combat  

Function Key Bind 
Ability 1  
Ability 2  
Melee  Left Mouse Click 
Shoot Left Mouse Click 
Aim Right Mouse Click 
Switch Weapon  Mouse Wheel 
Reload 
Scope MB2 
Shift Camera Right Shift 
Weapon Mod MB1 

Movement   

Function Key Bind 
Forward 
Backward 
Left 
Right 
Vault/Dodge Space Bar 
Crouch 
Sprint 

Interaction 

Function Key Bind 
Relic 
Item Slot 1 
Item Slot 2 
Item Slot 3 
Item Slot 4 
Interact 
Ping 
Flashlight 

Menus 

Function Key Bind 
Menu TAB 
Options 
Archetype 
Character 
Inventory 
Traits 
Advanced Stats 
Map 

UI 

Function Key Bind 
Select Left Mouse Click 
Item Interact 
Select Dialogue 
Skip Dialogue 
Inspect Space Bar 
Next Spectator 
Tab Right 
Tab Left 
Map Forward 
Map Backward 
Map Right 
Map Left 

Camera Sensitivity 

Function  Parameters  
Invert Y Off 
Invert X Off 
Camera Bob Off 
Horizontal Camera 60 
Vertical Camera 60 
Horizontal Aiming 50 
Vertical Aiming 50 
Horizontal Scope 45 
Vertical Scope  45 
Deadzone 5-10% 

Best Console controls settings in Remnant 2

Unlike the PC version of Remnant 2, you cannot change the controls on the console. Therefore the best controls on the console are the default ones. You can go to the settings and check what controls the game has set as default. They are as follows. 

Function Key Bind 
Aim LT 
Alt Mode/Dragon Heart  LB 
Alt-Fire Mode RB 
Shoot/Attack RT 
Interact/Item 1 
Switch Weapon/Item 2 
Dodge/Vault/Item 3 
Crouch/Item 4 
Movement/Sprint Left Stick 
Flashlight D-Pad Up 
Emote Wheel D-Pad Down 
Camera/Scope Right Stick 
Map View Button 
Menu Options Button 

