Remnant 2 Best Controls Settings 

Remnant 2 is a fast-paced third-person shooter that really tests your mettle and response time. As such you need to have the best controls settings properly dialed in. This ensures that you’re performing at your best, whenever you’re going up against enemies.

Control settings can make or break you in the heat of battle. Having the optimum keybindings set up in Remnant 2 will allow you to press the required buttons quickly. You won’t be looking for scrambling to find the right keys in the heat of battle. Here’s how you can set up the best controls for Remnant 2.

Best PC controls settings in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 already features rather robust control settings, giving you everything right at the tip of your fingertips. The button layout is intuitive and easy to understand. However, sometimes you feel like the layout doesn’t work with your preferred style and you’d want to change it.

You can easily do so on the PC by going to the settings and selecting the Controls tab from the top. It is recommended that you stick with the default control scheme on PC for the most part. However, if you feel like changing things up, or if the default controls are not to your liking, then you can change to the setting given below.

Combat

Function Key Bind Ability 1 Q Ability 2 E Melee Left Mouse Click Shoot Left Mouse Click Aim Right Mouse Click Switch Weapon Mouse Wheel Reload R Scope MB2 Shift Camera Right Shift Weapon Mod MB1

Movement

Function Key Bind Forward W Backward S Left A Right D Vault/Dodge Space Bar Crouch X Sprint Z

Interaction

Function Key Bind Relic 5 Item Slot 1 1 Item Slot 2 2 Item Slot 3 3 Item Slot 4 4 Interact E Ping G Flashlight H

Menus

Function Key Bind Menu TAB Options 9 Archetype Y Character U Inventory I Traits O Advanced Stats P Map M

UI

Function Key Bind Select Left Mouse Click Item Interact R Select Dialogue F Skip Dialogue G Inspect Space Bar Next Spectator C Tab Right E Tab Left Q Map Forward W Map Backward S Map Right D Map Left A

Camera Sensitivity

Function Parameters Invert Y Off Invert X Off Camera Bob Off Horizontal Camera 60 Vertical Camera 60 Horizontal Aiming 50 Vertical Aiming 50 Horizontal Scope 45 Vertical Scope 45 Deadzone 5-10%

Best Console controls settings in Remnant 2

Unlike the PC version of Remnant 2, you cannot change the controls on the console. Therefore the best controls on the console are the default ones. You can go to the settings and check what controls the game has set as default. They are as follows.

Function Key Bind Aim LT Alt Mode/Dragon Heart LB Alt-Fire Mode RB Shoot/Attack RT Interact/Item 1 X Switch Weapon/Item 2 Y Dodge/Vault/Item 3 A Crouch/Item 4 B Movement/Sprint Left Stick Flashlight D-Pad Up Emote Wheel D-Pad Down Camera/Scope Right Stick Map View Button Menu Options Button