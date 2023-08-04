Remnant 2 Best Controls Settings 

Remnant 2 is a fast-paced third-person shooter that really tests your mettle and response time. As such you need to have the best controls settings properly dialed in. This ensures that you’re performing at your best, whenever you’re going up against enemies.
Control settings can make or break you in the heat of battle. Having the optimum keybindings set up in Remnant 2 will allow you to press the required buttons quickly. You won’t be looking for scrambling to find the right keys in the heat of battle. Here’s how you can set up the best controls for Remnant 2.
Best PC controls settings in Remnant 2
Remnant 2 already features rather robust control settings, giving you everything right at the tip of your fingertips. The button layout is intuitive and easy to understand. However, sometimes you feel like the layout doesn’t work with your preferred style and you’d want to change it.
You can easily do so on the PC by going to the settings and selecting the Controls tab from the top. It is recommended that you stick with the default control scheme on PC for the most part. However, if you feel like changing things up, or if the default controls are not to your liking, then you can change to the setting given below.
Combat
Function
Key Bind
Ability 1
Q
Ability 2
E
Melee
Left Mouse Click
Shoot
Left Mouse Click
Aim
Right Mouse Click
Switch Weapon
Mouse Wheel
Reload
R
Scope
MB2
Shift Camera
Right Shift
Weapon Mod
MB1
Movement
Function
Key Bind
Forward
W
Backward
S
Left
A
Right
D
Vault/Dodge
Space Bar
Crouch
X
Sprint
Z
Interaction
Function
Key Bind
Relic
5
Item Slot 1
1
Item Slot 2
2
Item Slot 3
3
Item Slot 4
4
Interact
E
Ping
G
Flashlight
H
Menus
Function
Key Bind
Menu
TAB
Options
9
Archetype
Y
Character
U
Inventory
I
Traits
O
Advanced Stats
P
Map
M
UI
Function
Key Bind
Select
Left Mouse Click
Item Interact
R
Select Dialogue
F
Skip Dialogue
G
Inspect
Space Bar
Next Spectator
C
Tab Right
E
Tab Left
Q
Map Forward
W
Map Backward
S
Map Right
D
Map Left
A
Camera Sensitivity
Function
Parameters
Invert Y
Off
Invert X
Off
Camera Bob
Off
Horizontal Camera
60
Vertical Camera
60
Horizontal Aiming
50
Vertical Aiming
50
Horizontal Scope
45
Vertical Scope
45
Deadzone
5-10%
Best Console controls settings in Remnant 2
Unlike the PC version of Remnant 2, you cannot change the controls on the console. Therefore the best controls on the console are the default ones. You can go to the settings and check what controls the game has set as default. They are as follows.