Remnant 2 Controls and Key Bindings Guide

The controls and key bindings of Remnant 2 are pretty straightforward except for skill casts. All key bindings of the Keyboard, PlayStation 5, and Xbox controllers are default. They can be set by preferences in the options and settings menu. However, you cannot change the controls on the console as per your preference.

This guide will cover all the controls and Key Bindings of Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Keyboard controls

Basic Key Bindings

Key Function W Move Forwards A Pace Left S Move Backwards D Pace Right Space Jump/Vault, Dodge enemy attacks. Left ALT Crouch Left Shift Sprint Turn Left Move Mouse left Turn Right Move Mouse Right Left Mouse Button Shoot, Melee Attack Right Mouse Button Aim X Switch Weapon, Mouse Roller.

Miscellaneous Key Bindings

Key Function Q Ability 1 C Ability 2 F Weapon Mod R Reload Right Shift Shift Camera angle. E Interact 1 Relic 2 Item Slot 1 3 Item Slot 2 4 Item Slot 3 5 Item Slot 4 L Flashlight Ping G Scope Z Tab Menu Options O P Archetype Info I Inventory J Character T Traits R Advanced Stats (while Menu is open).

UI Key Bindings

Key Function Space Select E Item Interact F Dialogue Select Space Dialogue Skip Right Mouse Button Inspect item Right Shift Next Spectator E Next Tab (Right) Q Previous Tab (Left) W Map Camera Forward A Map Camera Left S Map Camera Back D Map Camera Right

PlayStation 5 controller Key bindings

Key Function Left Stick Movement, Sprint and Shift Camera Angle Right Stick Direction of character, Scope R2 Shoot, Melee Attack R1 Change Fire Mode L2 Aim L1 Alt Mode\ Dragon Heart Square Button Interact, Item 1, Reload X Button Dodge Attacks, Vault, Item 3 Circle Button Crouch, Item 4 Triangle Button Switch Weapon, Item 2 Up Directional Button Flashlight Emote Wheel Down Directional Button Option Button Menu Share Button Map Touch Pad Character Menu

Xbox controller key bindings

Key Function Left Stick Movement, Sprint, and Shift Camera Angle. Right Stick Direction of character, Scope. R2 Shoot, Melee Attack R1 Change Fire Mode L2 Aim L1 Alt Mode\ Dragon Heart X Button Reload, Item 1, Interact A button Dodge, Vault, Item 3 B button Crouch, Item 4 Y button Switch Weapon, Item 2 Up button (Directional Pad) Flashlight Down button (Directional Pad) Emote Wheel Menu button Game Menu View Button Map

Why Can’t I Change Some Keys in Remnant 2?

Some users have reported that to change certain keys in Remanant 2 on PC, you need a restart. So if you can’t change a keybind as it keeps on resetting, you should restart your PC after the change.