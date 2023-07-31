Remnant 2 Controls and Key Bindings Guide

The controls and key bindings of Remnant 2 are pretty straightforward except for skill casts. All key bindings of the Keyboard, PlayStation 5, and Xbox controllers are default. They can be set by preferences in the options and settings menu. However, you cannot change the controls on the console as per your preference.
This guide will cover all the controls and Key Bindings of Remnant 2.
Remnant 2 Keyboard controls
Basic Key Bindings
Key
Function
W
Move Forwards
A
Pace Left
S
Move Backwards
D
Pace Right
Space
Jump/Vault, Dodge enemy attacks.
Left ALT
Crouch
Left Shift
Sprint
Turn Left
Move Mouse left
Turn Right
Move Mouse Right
Left Mouse Button
Shoot, Melee Attack
Right Mouse Button
Aim
X
Switch Weapon, Mouse Roller.
Miscellaneous Key Bindings
Key
Function
Q
Ability 1
C
Ability 2
F
Weapon Mod
R
Reload
Right Shift
Shift Camera angle.
E
Interact
1
Relic
2
Item Slot 1
3
Item Slot 2
4
Item Slot 3
5
Item Slot 4
L
Flashlight
Ping
G
Scope
Z
Tab
Menu
Options
O
P
Archetype Info
I
Inventory
J
Character
T
Traits
R
Advanced Stats (while Menu is open).
UI Key Bindings
Key
Function
Space
Select
E
Item Interact
F
Dialogue Select
Space
Dialogue Skip
Right Mouse Button
Inspect item
Right Shift
Next Spectator
E
Next Tab (Right)
Q
Previous Tab (Left)
W
Map Camera Forward
A
Map Camera Left
S
Map Camera Back
D
Map Camera Right
PlayStation 5 controller Key bindings
Key
Function
Left Stick
Movement, Sprint and Shift Camera Angle
Right Stick
Direction of character, Scope
R2
Shoot, Melee Attack
R1
Change Fire Mode
L2
Aim
L1
Alt Mode\ Dragon Heart
Square Button
Interact, Item 1, Reload
X Button
Dodge Attacks, Vault, Item 3
Circle Button
Crouch, Item 4
Triangle Button
Switch Weapon, Item 2
Up Directional Button
Flashlight
Emote Wheel
Down Directional Button
Option Button
Menu
Share Button
Map
Touch Pad
Character Menu
Xbox controller key bindings
Key
Function
Left Stick
Movement, Sprint, and Shift Camera Angle.
Right Stick
Direction of character, Scope.
R2
Shoot, Melee Attack
R1
Change Fire Mode
L2
Aim
L1
Alt Mode\ Dragon Heart
X Button
Reload, Item 1, Interact
A button
Dodge, Vault, Item 3
B button
Crouch, Item 4
Y button
Switch Weapon, Item 2
Up button (Directional Pad)
Flashlight
Down button (Directional Pad)
Emote Wheel
Menu button
Game Menu
View Button
Map
Why Can’t I Change Some Keys in Remnant 2?
Some users have reported that to change certain keys in Remanant 2 on PC, you need a restart. So if you can’t change a keybind as it keeps on resetting, you should restart your PC after the change.