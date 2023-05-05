Redfall presents players with a choice of 4 characters to pick from, each with their own unique abilities and skills. To make your playstyle truly your own, you can also specialize further by creating unique hero builds. One of the playable characters is Layla Ellison, the telekinetic hero, and in this guide, we will get you started with some of Redfall’s best Layla builds to kill vampires with ease.

Redfall Best Layla Builds

Each character in Redfall has three core abilities that define their powers. Before we look into possible builds for Layla, let us look at Layla’s core abilities.

Lift – Summons a telekinetic lift that can be used to travel around the terrain or climb buildings.

– Summons a telekinetic lift that can be used to travel around the terrain or climb buildings. Umbrella – Summons an energy umbrella to block all incoming damage. The shield will block any incoming damage, and deflect high-energy projectiles back to the enemy.

– Summons an energy umbrella to block all incoming damage. The shield will block any incoming damage, and deflect high-energy projectiles back to the enemy. Summon Vampire Ex-Boyfriend – Layla summons a powerful ally to help in battle. The summon will disappear after some time so you cannot depend on it indefinitely.

Support Build

Seeing Layla’s abilities, the best build we recommend for Layla is the support build. Your main focus will be assisting your teammates rather than going in for kills. All the skills we choose for this build will help you help your teammates perform better in their fight against vampires.

This build depends on using the Lift ability as your main ability, allowing your teammate to move around the battlefield faster and better while providing buffs and protection to your team.

Shot in the Arm – Whenever you revive your teammates, they get are revived with additional health.

– Whenever you revive your teammates, they get are revived with additional health. Psychic Sharpening – When you use the lift ability, you and your teammates all get a damage boost.

– When you use the lift ability, you and your teammates all get a damage boost. Telekiwhosis – All the allies in close proximity take reduced damage from status ailments such as fire, electric and red mist.

– All the allies in close proximity take reduced damage from status ailments such as fire, electric and red mist. Energized Ascension – Using Lift provides a damage boost to everyone in the squad.

– Using Lift provides a damage boost to everyone in the squad. Go Your Own Way – When you use Layla’s summon, the summon attacks more frequently with higher damage and all his attacks are improved and his attacks heal Layla and nearby allies.

High DPS Build

When we focus on Layla’s Summon Vampire Ex-Boyfriend and Umbrella abilities, you can see that she has all the tools a perfect tank needs. This build focuses on improving Layla’s damage output as well as her ability to absorb damage and hold out on her own in a fight.

The build will focus on Layla’s Summoning and Umbrella abilities. Your main target will be to draw fire and take out enemies, providing an edge to your teammates so they can progress further while depending on you.

Died in Your Arms – Your summon attacks more frequently.

– Your summon attacks more frequently. Wrecking Ball – Your summon’s attack deal higher damage.

– Your summon’s attack deal higher damage. Go Your Own Way – When you use Layla’s summon, the summon attacks more frequently with higher damage and all his attacks are improved and his attacks heal Layla and nearby allies.

– When you use Layla’s summon, the summon attacks more frequently with higher damage and all his attacks are improved and his attacks heal Layla and nearby allies. Bullet Hail – The more damage Umbrella ability absorbs, the more damage Umbrella Blast deals.

– The more damage Umbrella ability absorbs, the more damage Umbrella Blast deals. Thunder Clap – The range and damage Umbrella Blast deals is increased.

Defensive Build

As the number of enemies increases and as enemies get stronger, you might find it more difficult to hold out on your own, and you might find our defenses lacking. As such, this build allows you to increase your defense and survivability in the game.

This build focuses on Umbrella ability along with your basic abilities to make your defenses impenetrable. We will try to improve both your defense and your healing abilities so you can stay up as long as possible.