Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons locations guide will help you find all weapons in the game, be it weapons you can buy from shops, legendary weapons or hard to find rare weapons along with weapon modifications with which you can improve stats.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Weapons Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons are your main tools of the trade. Without them, Arthur Morgan will end up dead in the middle of nowhere. As the begins, Arthur has his trusty revolver with him to take care of any trouble.

As the game progresses, you will come across more weapons that you can purchase. However, not every weapon is available to every other gunsmith or vendor in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Meaning there are weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2 that are available to be purchased from all gunsmiths, weapons that are exclusive to a specific gunsmith, rare or special weapons that have to be collected.

Having a weapon is not enough as players have to make sure they don’t degrade by repairing them periodically. Players also can customize their weapons to boost their stats. You even have to take the ammunition type into consideration while firing their weapon in RDR2.

In our Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons guide, we will discuss it all from weapons to their modifications, ammo types, and their degradation.

RDR2 Rare Weapons Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 rare weapons are not purchasable as they have to be found and collected. Rare weapons in the game can’t be customized. If you are into unique weapons in the game that you would like to add to your collection of the arsenal, follow the unique weapon location descriptions below to find them:

Falco’s Revolver

Falco’s Revolver belongs to Falco Hernandez. You can find this weapon next to Falco’s body after defeating him in the corresponding gunslinger mission. If you don’t pick this weapon up then you won’t be able to acquire it from anywhere else in the game. This weapon will be lost forever.

Granger’s Revolver

Granger’s Revolver is another rare Red Dead Redemption 2 weapon. You will find this weapon next to the body of Emmet Granger after you defeat him in the corresponding Gunslinger mission. If you miss this weapon the first time, you won’t find it again and it will be lost forever.

Black Belle

This will be found north of Saint-Denis, in Bluewater Marsh. Black Belle will not have any weapons associated with her, but you will have to get her picture to get to the next stage in the gunslinger’s quest. This will allow you to get Grant’s Revolver.

You will be required to view Black Belle’s picture in order to activate a quest marker, and then go to Belle’s house in Bluewater March. When you get there, aid her in cleaning up the area of Bounty Hunters. Once you’re done, take a picture of Black Belle.

Algernon’s Revolver

The Algernon’s Revolver is a reward in RDR2 for completing the side mission “Duchesses and Other Animals”. After completing the mission A Gilded Cage from Chapter 4, this can be found if you go north of Saint-Dennis.

Go to Algernon Wasp in a greenhouse located behind a bigger blue house.

Micah’s Revolver

Micah’s Revolver will be found at the top of Mount Hagen. However, you need to come back here after the final shootout in the mission “American Venom” (Epilogue 2). Just retrieve this weapon from the frozen corpse.

Calloway’s Revolver

Complete the mission “Noblest of Men, and a Woman” and collect the Calloway’s Revolver from the corpse of your victim which you defeated in the duel. If you fail to acquire the weapon, it won’t come back and you won’t be able to get it from any vendor.

Otis Miller’s Revolver

Otis Miller’s Revolver is acquired from a chest which itself is hard to find. The chest is in the North part of the Cholla Springs. Two secret treasure maps also lead you to this weapon.

Midnight’s Pistol

Midnight’s Pistol is found next to the body of Billy Midnight after you defeat him in the corresponding Gunslinger Mission. If you forget picking Midnight’s Pistol, it won’t come back and will be gone forever.

Rare Shotgun

RDR2 rare shotgun is acquired by killing the character called Hermit. If you don’t pick this up then it will be gone forever.

Rare Rolling Block Rifle

Rare Rolling Block Rifle is dropped by the sniper at the barn in the “Magician for Sport” mission in Chapter 3. If you don’t pick it up then it will be lost forever.

Ancient Tomahawk

The Ancient Tomahawk can be acquired from a broken target on the East side of Calumet Revine.

Jawbone Knife

Jawbone Knife is the reward for completing “A Test of Faith” mission.

Wide-Blade Knife

Wide-Blade Knife can be found on a body in Beryl’s Dream Mine located West of the Mount Shann. You need to blow up the rocks in the way.

Civil War Knife

This rare weapon in RDR2 can be found inside a crate. The crate itself is located in the basement of Fort Brennand located to the Southwest of Van Horn.

Antler Knife

Found on the body of a bear. The bear can be found to the Northwest of hanging Dog Ranch.

Broken Pirate Sword

Broken Pirate Sword is another rate Red Dead Redemption 2 weapon. It can be found in a wrecked boat on the small islands located South of Sint Denis’ southern bridge.

Stone Hatchet

Stone Hatchet is only available for those players who have completed the corresponding Bounty Hunter mission in GTA Online. It can be found at the Native Burial Site North of the Owanjila.

Double Bit Hatchet

Double Bit Hatchet is located on a Tree stump located to the Northwest of the Wallace Station.

Rusted Double Bit Hatchet

Rusted Double Bit Hatchet is found in a tree stump in Annesburg. The stump is located North of the Coal Mine Facility.

Hewing Hatchet

Located in a tree stump located to the South shore of Moonstone Pond.

Viking Hatchet

Viking Hatchet can be found in the Old Tomb located to the Northeast of Beaver Hollow.

Hunter Hatchet

This rate weapon is found in a tree stump located to the South of Window Rock.

Rusted Hunter Hatchet

Found in a tree stump outside the shack located between O’Creagh’s Run and Elysian Pool.

Weapons Available At All Gunsmiths

RDR2 Weapons that will be listed here are the ones available from every gunsmith. You could say that these are the common weapons that can be purchased easily.

We also detail RDR2 weapons unlock requirements that you need to fulfill in order to be able to purchase them. These requirements task you to complete certain missions before you can purchase these weapons.

Weapon Price Also Available At Unlock Requirement Cattleman Revolver $50 n/a Complete “Outlaws From the West”(Chapter 1) Carbine Repeater $90 n/a Complete “Old Friends” (Chapter 1) Volcanic Pistol $150 n/a Complete “Eastward Bound” (Chapter 1) Springfield Rifle $120 n/a Complete “Eastward Bound” (Chapter 1) Varmint Rifle $72 n/a Complete “Eastward Bound” (Chapter 1) Double-Barreled Shotgun $95 n/a Complete “Paying A Social Call” (Chapter 2) Pump-Action Shotgun $148 Blackwater General Store Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” (Chapter 2) Double-Action Revolver $65 Strawberry General Store Complete “A Strange Kindness” (Chapter 2) Lancaster Repeater $135 n/a Complete “An American Pastoral Scene” (Chapter 2) Sawed-Off Shotgun $85 n/a Complete “Enter, Pursued By a Memory” (Chapter 1) Rolling Block Rifle $187 Strawberry General Store Complete “The Sheep and the Goats” (Chapter 2) Schofield Revolver $84 Blackwater General Store Complete “Blessed Are The Meek?” (Chapter 2) Bolt Action Rifle $180 n/a Complete “Preaching Forgiveness as he Went” (Chapter 3) Semi-Auto Shotgun $225 Strawberry General Store Complete “A Fine Night of Debauchery” (Chapter 4) Repeating Shotgun $185 n/a Complete “Visiting Hours” (Chapter 6) Litchfield Repeater $145 Blackwater General Store Complete “Goodbye, Dear Friend” (Chapter 6) Carcano rifle $190 n/a Complete “Complete “Eastward Bound” (Chapter 1)

Valentine and Saint-Denis Exclusive Weapons

There are a couple of Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons that are exclusive to the gunsmith in the town of Valentine and Saint Denis. These exclusive weapons also have unlock requirements. Fulfill these requirements and these weapons will become purchasable in the game.

Semi-Automatic Pistol – $210 – Complete “The Joys of Civilization” (Chapter 6)

Mauser Pistol – $250 – Complete “That’s Murfee Country” (Chapter 6)

Weapons Available At Fences

Since Arthur Morgan is an outlaw, he needs a place where he can sell and purchase stolen items which can’t be done with gunsmiths and general stores. That is why there are Fences in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fences are shops where Arthur Morgan can buy and sell stolen items like weapons. However, Fences sell weapons like dynamite, Tomahawk, Throwing Knives, and more.

Following are the weapons that can only be purchased from Fences:

Weapon Price Also Available At Unlock Requirement Dynamite $1 n/a Complete “Who The Hell is Leviticus”(Chapter 1) Throwing Knife $2.5 Trapper Complete “Paying A Social Count” (Chapter 2) Tomahawk $4 Trapper Complete “American At Rest” (Chapter 2) Fire Bottle $0.75 n/a Complete “The Fine Joys of Tobacco” (Chapter 3) Hatchet $4.25 n/a Complete “Dead Uncle Tacitus” (Chapter 5) Cleaver $8 n/a Complete “Dead Uncle Tacitus” (Chapter 5) Machete $10 n/a Complete “Dead Uncle Tacitus” (Chapter 5)

Weapon Modifications and Customization

Weapons can be customized in Red Dead Dead Redemption 2. These customizations include modifications to different components of the weapons. However, not every weapon is customizable like all of the Rare weapons listed above.

Weapon customization involves modifying different weapon parts. Following are the different component modifications that you can do in the game:

Barrel Length

Barrel Length improves the accuracy of the weapon in RDR2. This is a revolver, pistol, and shotgun specific modification or customization. However, Sawed-Off Shotgun is an exception.

Grip

This is a pistol and revolver specific modification. This changes the design of sidearm handle. However, there are a couple of Grips that are specific to certain revolvers:

Hero Pearl Grip – Exclusive to Cattleman Revolver if Honor rank is at least 4

Gunslinger Ebony Grip – Exclusive to Double-Action Revolver if Honor rank is at least 4

Barrel Rifling

This weapon modification increases the velocity of the bullet as well as the range. Obviously, this is only for the long-range weapons. The Improved Rifling Barrel increase 10% range and damage falloff range.

Iron Sights

Makes it easier to aim your weapon. Available for all firearms except Snipers.

Scopes

These are repeater and rifle exclusive modications. This modification improves aim.

Stock

Stock modification changes the grain texture of the wooden section of the long arm weapons. This is only available for Repeaters, Rifles, and Shotguns.

Wrap

Wrap modification protects the weapon against the wear from usage. Available for Repeaters, rifles, and shotguns.

Best Weapons

The $84 Schofield Revolver deals decent damage has good accuracy and fire rate. There is a way to customize and improve it as well.

As soon as you’re able to duel wield, rob the Doctor’s shop in Valentine. Force the doc to take you to the back room, kill everyone, and loot the box on the table to start customizing.

Pistols

The Volcanic Pistol does the most damage and is the cheapest at a low price of just $150. The Semi-Automatic is has the best fire and reload rates. The Mauser has rapid fire and greater bullet capacity.

Rifles

The Bolt Action is more accurate but does less damage than Springfield. The Lichefield Rifle is the best repeating rifle you can get at a low price of $145.

Shotguns

The Repeating Shotgun does the most damage, but the Sawn-off can be dual-wielded so get both.

Sniper

The Carcano Rifle has great range, a lot of power and is pin-point accurate.

Melee

The Tomahawk can be used to kill with one throw at close range, and is ideal for silent attacks. Just remember to pick it up again. You can purchase the Homing Tomahawk Pamphlet from the fence in Saint Denis.

That is all for our guide with tips in all of the weapons including rare weapons, Gunsmith exclusive weapons, and weapon customizations.