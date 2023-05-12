Red Dead Redemption 2 Transport Guide – Trains, Trolleys, Stagecoaches

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a lot of ways to help you travel throughout the world with transport options like trains, horses, and stagecoaches. In this RDR2 Traveling Guide, we take a look at all of these options at Arthur’s disposal.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Transport

Apart from your trusty steeds, Fast Travel is also present in the game and once you upgrade your lodging, a map appears on the side of Arthur’s wagon to take you to places.

Once upgrading your lodging, you will have a map around which can be used to travel to different locations in the game. Simply press Triangle/Y to open up the fast travel menu to visit some key locations.

However, do note that you will need to visit a place at least once in order to fast travel to it later. These locations are:

Annesburg

Emerald Ranch

Lagras

Rhodes

Saint Devis

Strawberry

Valentine

Van Horn Trading Post

Blackwater

Apart from that, there are Train Stations in the game which is another convenient way to travel from one location to another. Do note that you’ll have to buy a ticket from each station before you can travel. Train Stations are located at the following locations:

Annesburg

Benedict Point

Emerald Ranch

Rhodes

Riggs Station

Saint Denis

Valentine

Wallace Station

Lastly, another way to reach your destination is by using a stagecoach. You’ll see a stop sign on the road or coach driver sign on the map. That’s where you can buy a ticket and go to your desired place in no time. You will find stagecoach stations in the following locations:

Annesburg

Armadillo

Blackwater

Emerald Station

MacFarlane’s Ranch

Rhodes

Saint Devis

Strawberry

Tumbleweed

Valentine

Van Horn Trading Post

There are also some trolleys found in Saint-Denis but they only move around the town. It’s most useful for exploring the town but not for reaching farther RDR2 locations.