Red Dead Redemption 2 Transport Guide – Trains, Trolleys, Stagecoaches

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a lot of ways to help you travel throughout the world with transport options like trains, horses, and stagecoaches. In this RDR2 Traveling Guide, we take a look at all of these options at Arthur’s disposal.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Transport
Apart from your trusty steeds, Fast Travel is also present in the game and once you upgrade your lodging, a map appears on the side of Arthur’s wagon to take you to places.
Once upgrading your lodging, you will have a map around which can be used to travel to different locations in the game. Simply press Triangle/Y to open up the fast travel menu to visit some key locations.
However, do note that you will need to visit a place at least once in order to fast travel to it later. These locations are:
- Annesburg
- Emerald Ranch
- Lagras
- Rhodes
- Saint Devis
- Strawberry
- Valentine
- Van Horn Trading Post
- Blackwater
Apart from that, there are Train Stations in the game which is another convenient way to travel from one location to another. Do note that you’ll have to buy a ticket from each station before you can travel. Train Stations are located at the following locations:
- Annesburg
- Benedict Point
- Emerald Ranch
- Rhodes
- Riggs Station
- Saint Denis
- Valentine
- Wallace Station
Lastly, another way to reach your destination is by using a stagecoach. You’ll see a stop sign on the road or coach driver sign on the map. That’s where you can buy a ticket and go to your desired place in no time. You will find stagecoach stations in the following locations:
- Annesburg
- Armadillo
- Blackwater
- Emerald Station
- MacFarlane’s Ranch
- Rhodes
- Saint Devis
- Strawberry
- Tumbleweed
- Valentine
- Van Horn Trading Post
There are also some trolleys found in Saint-Denis but they only move around the town. It’s most useful for exploring the town but not for reaching farther RDR2 locations.