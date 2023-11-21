Red Dead Redemption 2 Tailors Locations Guide

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can purchase clothing items to dress Arthur according to the needs of the situation or to your personal preference. Tailors are special vendors that allow you to do just that. They offer unique clothing items and outfits that aren’t available at general stores in the game.

In this guide, we’ll go explore where you can find every tailor in Red Dead Redemption 2. Additionally, we’ll also be going over what unique outfits each tailor offers. Without any further ado let’s get right into it

Red Dead Redemption 2 Tailors

There are two Tailors in RDR 2. One is found in Saint Denis while the second is located in Blackwater. Tailors are special NPCs that will sell you full costume sets for cash. If you wish to buy a single piece of clothing, you can use a General Store instead.

Below, we’ve listed all the outfits that each tailor will sell you in Red Dead Redemption 2. We’ve also listed the Honor requirements for every outfit along with their respective prices.

Saint Denis Tailor

To find the first tailor in Red Dead Redemption 2, head over to Saint Denis. The shop is located along the main road. If you see a red lock beside your desired outfit, it means your Honor Rank isn’t at an appropriate level to buy that outfit. Use the map below to gain a better understanding of the location.

He will sell the following items:

Outfit Name Price Honor Requirement The Corson $105.75 Honor at Rank 3 The Saint Denis $98.75 No Honor Requirement The Deauville $115.00 Honor at Rank 6 The Bretagne $110.00 No Honor Requirement

Blackwater Tailor

The second Tailor can be found in the town of Blackwater, near the butcher. Blackwater is accessed fairly later on in the game and functions more appropriately for John. You can make use of the map below to gain a better understanding of its general location.

He will sell the following items:

Outfit Price Honor Requirement The McLaughlin $104.25 Honor at Rank 3 The Josiah $94.25 No Honor Requirement The Farrier $118.25 Honor at Rank 6 The Donegal $98.75 No Honor Requirement

General Stores vs Tailors

Apart from tailors, the many general stores found across the map will be able to sell you items for your daily clothing. We recommend changing your attire to better suit the weather. You can purchase several articles from general stores

The main difference between the two is that tailors carry a larger, more robust selection of items along with special outfits while general stores generally tend to carry fewer clothing items. Tailors also carry specialty clothing items like suits.

How to Change Clothes in Red Dead Redemption 2

There are several ways to change your clothes in Red Dead Redemption 2. Firstly, make use of the “Wardrobe” menu. Head to Arthur’s wagon (or his room while in Shady Belle) and approach the trunk near his bed to access the menu.

If you are away from the camp, another method to change clothes is from a hotel, if you rent a room, or by heading to a general store or tailor. Additionally, you can save premade outfits on your horse and change them when out in the wilderness.

When playing as John you’ll have the ability to change clothes at his ranch in Beecher’s Hope.

How to fix the ‘Saint Denis tailor disappeared bug’ in Red Dead Redemption 2

In some cases, the tailor in Saint Denis may disappear for you. There is no set cause for this and the icon of the store simply vanishes from your map. There are two ways to fix this.

The store has two separate entrances. The main entrance faces the city square while the secondary entrance is towards the main street. Try going in through both of these doors even if the tailor icon isn’t present and you should be able to walk right in and make a purchase. Once you walk out, the icon should reappear on the map.

If this doesn’t work, progress the main story until the mission titled ‘A Fine Night of Debauchery’ starts. In this mission, Arthur visits the tailor with Trelawney and after it concludes, the icon should appear on the map as it did before.