How to Solve Stranger Statue Puzzle in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 consists of a strange puzzle called Stranger Statue Puzzle. It’s something not very easy to solve but once you do, you get away with $1,500 so it’s worth a try. The puzzle essentially involves different statues hidden inside a cave.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Stranger Statue Puzzle

The Stranger Statue Puzzle has a very tricky solution to it and it’s most likely that you’ll get stuck at it in your first try.

Don’t worry, as this RDR2 Puzzle Guide will help you complete it step by step from finding the puzzle, statues, and solving them as quickly as possible. This puzzle also rewards you with x3 Golden Bars which can be sold at a fence for $500 each.

Stranger Statue Puzzle Location

The puzzle essentially involves different statues hidden inside a cave. Let’s start by finding the location of these hidden statues. The cave with the statues in question is east of Donner Falls and northeast of Bacchus Station, near to the Grizzlies East region. Look out for a small opening in the white rocks which is also not far from the road.

Besides the room with the statues, there is a painting away from the cave that provides some details to help solve the puzzle. You can find the painting at Window Rock, which is north of Cumberland Forest. Walk beneath the overhang to find the painting in question. Push the prompt to add a drawing of it to your journal.

Enter the cave and when inside, you will see 7 different statues around a statue of a woman with wings waiting to be solved.

Stranger Statue Puzzle Solution

To solve the puzzle, interact with the statue and that’s when Arthur will start drawing these statues in his journal calling it “Stranger Statues”. Each of these statues come with certain fingers which you will need to pay attention to.

Now for the solution, open the journal and look for the painting sketch which was done at Window Rock. This painting consists of all these stranger statues with an eagle next to them.

Every eagle in this painting consists of a different number of feathers. These numbers are 2, 4, 5, 8, 3, 7, 6 and write them down as you’ll need them again.

Now once you are done analyzing the painting sketch, all you have to do is push the correct buttons on the stranger statues. Each statue has a button on the front of it. You will need to press the buttons on the statues that are valued at 2, 3, 5, and 7.

In case you push one wrong button, then you can reset it by pushing the button at the back of that statue. Once you press the buttons on the correct statue, an audio will play and that’s it. Now just interact with the base of the woman with the wings statue to get $1500 worth of gold bars.

That’s all you need to know to complete RDR2 Stranger Puzzle and get yourself some quick money to spend in the West World.