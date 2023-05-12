Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Ways to Make Money Fast

There are a number of ways to farm money in Red Dead Redemption 2. Obviously, you will need to work hard to earn money but you can do it the way you like. Our Red Dead Redemption 2 Money Guide will familiarize you with all the possible ways of farming some quick gold in the game.

Best Ways to Make Money in RDR2

To get started with farming money in RDR 2, you will need to first finish the Prologue. Afterward, you are free to earn money from the ways you like. One of the easiest ways to earn money is by looting people in the game.

You can loot people, carriages, houses, and a lot more. You can sell almost anything to any nearby General Store.

But for stolen items, you will have to find a fence. You can find these at different areas around the world and there are different fences for each stolen items including stolen horses, items, and more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers different ways to earn money and in this guide, we will go through them one by one.

Looting and Stealing Items Selling Horses, Carriages, and Trinkets Hunting Animals Behaving like a Gentleman in the West World Completing Story and Side Missions Gambling Robbing Bandit Camps Bounty Hunting Lockboxes and Chests Treasure Hunts

The Van Der Linde gang begins with a very poor financial condition in the game so we will start by looting items and stealing.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Looting is one of the easiest ways, you can loot houses, carriages, horses, loot people that you kill, you will also find some loot while exploring the West World.

Now once you have done enough looting, you can go to a General Store and sell some of the standard items in the game.

General Stores can be found in Tumbleweed, Wallace Station, Valentine, Strawberry, Rhodes, Blackwater, Armadillo, and Saint-Denis.

Although there are different fences for selling each item like horses, stagecoaches, etc.; fences can be found in Van Horn Trading Post, Rhodes, Emerald Ranch, and Saint-Denis.

Stolen stagecoaches can be sold at Emerald Ranch and horses at Clemens Point.

You can hunt down various animals in the game and sell them off to butchers, trappers, and store clerks to receive some good amount of money. However, keep in mind that the money for pelts depends on the way the animal was killed.

Therefore, you had a better aim for a headshot to have a better quality pelt. You have to sell these hunted animals as soon as possible as they began to degrade over time. The quicker you sell these, the better prices you will get.

Other than killing and stealing, you can also choose to be a good Wild West citizen. Start behaving like a good gentleman, abide by the law, and stores will sell and buy from you at better rates; it’s simple as that!

This will also keep you tension free from having bounties on your head. Helping strangers will also earn you rewards at a later time in the game.

Completing RDR2 missions and side quests is the easiest way to earn money. It’s pretty simple; all you have to do is to complete a mission. However, do know that not all of them will result in a huge amount of cash.

The more you progress through the story, the more cash you will earn. So just by completing the story, you will have enough cash to buy by the end of the game.

Gambling in RDR2 works pretty like the real world so you better find a table in the nearest saloon and sit until you earn some cash to shop around.

You had better be good at dab hand or blackjack to play. Just like in real life, your all winnings can go waste but there’s also a chance of winning so it’s worth a try!

Bandit Camps can be found at various locations in the game. You can spot them by the smoke in the sky. These camps come with worthy loot but you will have to deal with the outlaws first.

Therefore, shoot them all down then you’ll be free to loot everything from corpses, chest, and more.

There’s also a Treasure Map available for purchase to reward you with 1,000 bucks. You can purchase this map from a stranger named Maximo at Flatneck Station.

This map will cost you $10 bucks and you’ll need to go through three steps to find two gold bars which have a worth of $500 each. They can be sold at the fence at Emerald Station.

Grab a horse and gather some supplies for a very long road trip. We are sure that you will be to gain a lot of money in a very short time from the above-mentioned ways.

Looting and Stealing Items

This will be your main way of making money at the start of the game. Loot every enemy you kill and steal at every opportunity provided that you can get away with it. When you loot someone, make sure to pick all the weapons, cash, consumables, as well as their accessories, like jewelry, which you can sell at a Fence.

Don’t forget to check the saddlebags of the horses and chances are that you are going to find some cash and consumables there as well. Later on, you will have other ways to increase your cash flows as well.

Selling Horses, Carriages, and Trinkets

Quite self-explanatory. Sell whatever you do not need and get the money. This will also mostly be of use at the start of the game. Towards the end of the game, you will not need to do this as often.

When you kill people, you can take over the Horses and Wagons and then sell them. Other than this, any horse that you get can be taken to your stable where you can pawn it or you can upgrade it. If you are selling the horse, the type of your horse is going to play a part in the deal as well.

For trinkets and stolen carriages, you can go to the salesman at Emerald Station, east of Valentine. Selling him these things is going to farm you some good amount of cash

Hunting Animals

Hunting can get you a fair amount of money. However, you are better off taking the animals to your camp and donating them.

However, a few animals may net you a lot of extra cash and can be sold. A prime example of those animals are the Legendary ones.

Any pelts or meat that you get by hunting will be bought at a good price by the butchers, trappers, and store clerks. Killing the right type of animal with the right type of weapon is going to farm you perfect pelts.

Gambling

Gambling in the game works almost exactly like it does in real life. You can risk money to earn more. Remember that you can both lose and gain money this way, so gamble with care or you might end up worse off than you started.

You can gamble in games like poker, blackjack, dominoes, and Five Finger Fillet. The games will require your skills but it also depends on luck so don’t get angry if you lose your money in gambling and if you don’t lose money then congratulations.

Story and Side Missions

This is not the fastest way to make money, but it will net you a fair amount of return over the long run. Just continue doing the missions one by one and the money will start to rack up slowly but surely.

After chapter 2, you will start farming more money from the story missions. During chapter 3, you will start getting optional missions from the gang members.

You can skip these if you want but on attempting these, you are going to farm some cash out of these. The side missions usually contain robberies of homes, banks and after some time, wagons as well.

Robbing Camps

This is a great way to make money throughout the game. There are numerous bandit camps that get easier as you get better gear and become a better player.

If on your way, you see any smoke rising up, chances are that it is coming out of a bandit camp. You need to take your chances and attack them. If you kill all the bandits then you can loot their bodies and horse satchels to get a lot of valuables, consumables, and cash out of it.

Bounty Hunting

During the game, often you will be going to the Sheriff’s Office and the Post Office where you are going to find some wanted posters. If you get these posters, you can go and hunt down the criminals and hand them over to the sheriff. This is going to farm you around $20 to $100.

Lockboxes and Chests

Always keep an eye out for the Lockboxes and Chests in the game. You are going to find these scattered in completely random places like abandoned buildings and these will have very valuable items like gold bars so make sure to get these.

There is a cheat for you as well. If you head to Limpany, to the Sheriff’s office, and under the desk you are going to find a loot box. The loot box will contain a gold bar and pause the game. Save it from the story menu and from the save menu, load the game you saved. You can again go to the Sheriff’s office to get the loot box and get another gold bar. You can repeat this until you are satisfied.

Treasure Maps/Jack Hall Gang Treasure Hunt

Talk to Maximo west of Flatneck Station who is going to sell you a treasure map for $10. This is the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Hunt map. Explore the map and complete the hunt in order to receive two gold bars. Later, you can sell these gold bars at the Fence at Emerald Station.