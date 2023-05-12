Red Dead Redemption 2 Loanshark Locations and Walkthrough

In our Red Dead Redemption 2 Loansharking Guide, we will focus on the mechanics of Loansharking, locations, and walkthrough.

Be sure to follow our RDR2 Loansharking Guide if you wish to find the indebtors quite fast. These are limited time missions after all.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Loansharking Locations

RDR2 is a very nice Wild West simulator, and of course, with crime, comes money. Money is like a staple of every gang ever.

The story is… some people have taken money from the gang of Dutch van Der Linde. Leopold Strauss, a fellow member of your gang, will ask you to ‘encourage’ debtors to pay up the money they own to the gang.

Of course, these missions are entirely optional but they still have a good role in adding simulation to the gameplay of the game. These debtors are marked on the map with a dollar icon. GO GET ‘EM TIGER.

You can get Loansharking missions from Leopold Strauss. He is a fellow gang member.

Loansharking missions are time-sensitive and must be completed before Chapter #6. All Loansharking Missions will disappear after Chapter #6 because [Edit: Removed due to Spoilers]

1. Mr. Wróbel

Conditions: Chapter 2’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – I & II’

Location: West of der Lande’s Camp, in a Small House

You can find Mr. Wróbel living peacefully in his small house in the middle of the marked area on the map. Confront the poor man, and loot his small house to settle this debt. The horse in his stable is also up for grabs.

2. Chick Matthews

Conditions: Chapter 2’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – I & II’

Location: West of Emerald Ranch, Saint Denis

Chick Matthws may be sleeping under a wooden canopy, to the west of Emerald Ranch in Saint Denis.

Before dealing with Chick, head towards a nearby uprooted tree and talk to the man there. Chick will identify you as a member of van der Linde’s gang, and try to get away.

You can chase him. Killing him is an option too but you will lose some honor if you do so. Loot him afterward, and you will find a treasure map that leads to his money.

3. Lilly Millet

Conditions: Chapter 2’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – I & II’

Location: north edge of Emerald Ranch, Saint Denis

Lilly Millet can be usually found in the northern edge of Emerald Ranch, sitting on a bench by the house. Confront her and you will have to fight Cooper. Knock Cooper out and loot him to retrieve your money. Be sure no one witnesses your crimes.

4. Thomas Downes

Conditions: Chapter 2’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – I & II’

Location: South-west of Valentine

Search for a Thomas Downes NPC in the marked area when you reach it. Talk to him and choose whatever method seems appropriate. He will cough up money eventually.

5. Gwyn Hughes

Conditions: Chapter 3’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – IV’ or Chapter 4’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – V’

Location: near the gunsmith in Rhodes

Search for a Gwyn Hughes in Rhodes, outside the house in front of the gunsmith. Apparently, Gywn is also a man’s name. Follow the directions and you will eventually find him.

6. Winston Holmes

Conditions: Chapter 3’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – IV’ or Chapter 4’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – V’

Location: In a Camp, North of Strawberry

Winston Holmes will have set up a camp in the mountain heights, just north of Strawberry. Follow him to the cougar’s den. Eventually, you will learn that Winston’s under attack.

Find his dead body afterward and loot it. You will have to defeat the cougar in the area afterward.

7. Algie Davison

Conditions: Chapter 4’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – V’.

Location: South of Braithwate Manor

Algie Davison can be found drinking by the riverbank, south of Braithwate Manor, trying to drown in his misery. Interact with him.

As soon as you notice that he is trying to hand you a box or if his son is pouring you a drink, trigger a battle. Knock him out, search the house and collect the debt.

There are various collectibles here, including the ‘chest’ hidden in the son’s bedroom. That must be some treasure, indeed. This is probably the most important RDR2 Loanshark.

8. J.John Weathers

Conditions: Chapter 6’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – VI & VII’

Location: Near Moonstone Pond

This good sire can be found near the Moonstone Pond. Confront him and eliminate the interlopers who wish to get between you and this gentleman. You can then choose to either absolve the debt or recover it.

9. Arthur Londonderry

Conditions: Chapter 6’s ‘Money Lending and Other Sins – VI & VII’

Location: Small Cabin at Butcher Creek

Head to the entrance of the Annesburg’s mine, question the guard and enter the pit. You will find a foreman there. Talk to him and head towards a small cabin at Butcher Creek.

You will find not Arthur but his poor widow. Do what you must. Return to Strauss afterward.