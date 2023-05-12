Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Wolf Location Guide

The Legendary Wolf is one of the legendary animals that you must hunt and skin in Red Dead Redemption 2. It is different from the other wolves in the game because it doesn’t hunt in packs. It is always on its own in the wilds. In this guide, we will help you track this Legendary Wolf in RDR2 and take it down easily once you know the location.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Wolf

The Legendary Wolf is in an area around Cotorra Springs, in the Grizzlies East. This is west of Bacchus Station and you’ll get an on-screen sign that that informs you that you’re in the wolf’s territory.

When you’re there, turn on your eagle eye and start looking for clues that will lead you to the legendary animal. These are marked by flowing gold dust above them and spotting each one extends the path of the beast’s trail. Follow it and you will spot the RDR2 Legendary Wolf.

Killing the Legendary Wolf

Like with the other Legendary animals, it is best to go after the Legendary Wolf with a heavy weapon. You don’t need to worry about bringing your bow since you can’t damage Legendary Animal pelts. Carry a rifle to shoot at the wolf from afar but also keep a shotgun for close combat in case you get the chance to be up close.

The wolf is aggressive and will begin attacking you if it spots you coming at it. It is incredibly fast so running away isn’t the best option. Once you spot the wolf, stand your ground and take several shots at it with your rifle in Dead Eye mode. Get as many shots in as you can until the legendary animal is down.

Skinning the Legendary Wolf in RDR2

Once the beast is down, walk over to it and skin its carcass to get the Legendary Wolf pelt. Take the carcass to the Trapper at Emerald Ranch since he’s the closest and sell it for $46. You can craft the following: