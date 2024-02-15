Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals Locations Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Legendary Animals are powerful versions of the various species that inhabit the game’s vast open world. Legendary animals are hard to find and extremely dangerous in most cases. They tend to have more health, inflict more damage, be larger and faster, and be more aggressive.

When you enter a Legendary Animal’s territory, the game will notify you of this fact, and the map will be updated. You will then need to use Eagle Eye to scan for clues and uncover a trail. The trail will eventually lead you to the Legendary Animal.

Legendary animals are powerful, so you must be well prepared to face them. Additionally, they bring plenty of powerful weapons and lots of ammunition. This guide will walk you through the location of each Legendary animal in Red Dead Redemption 2

Legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear

Legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear is found in Grizzlies East of the Ambarino region. Head north of O’Creagh’s Run after completing the mission “Exit Pursued by a Bruised Ego” where Hosea accompanies you. You can also choose to eliminate the beast while on the mission, or come back later.

Legendary White Bison

You will find the Legendary White Bison near Lake Isabella at the Grizzlies’ west ends in the game’s Ambarino region. Head to the northern shore of the water body to begin your search for the bison.

TIP Kill quality doesn’t affect what you will harvest from the animal, so use the best possible weapons to take it down as quickly as possible.

Legendary Bighorn Ram

The Legendary Bighorn Ram can be found near the Cattail Pond in Ambarino, west of the town of Valentine.

Legendary Wolf

You can find the Legendary Wolf to the west of Bacchus Bridge in the Cotorra Springs region of Ambarino. Look for it in the geysers area and prepare for the fight. A single shot to the heart should be enough to put it down.

Legendary Elk

The Legendary Elk can be found just east of Bacchus Station and a little east of Fort Wallace in the Ambarino region of the game.

Legendary Beaver

The legendary beaver is located just southwest of Butcher Creek in the New Hanover region. Head to the dam that is directly west of Van Horn Trading Post to hunt down the animal.

Legendary Moose

The Legendary Moose is located is located in Roanoke Ridge in the New Hanover region. The spot for the moose is nearby the shore of Roanoke Valley. Use Deadeye to aim for the heart and neck to make quick work of it.

FYI Legendary Animals in Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player mode have a 100% spawn rate.

Legendary Buck

Head northwest of Strawberry and up the Owanjila Lake towards Big Valley in the West Elizabeth region to find the legendary buck.

TIP Make sure you have a full Dead Eye meter when you are about to engage one. This will allow you to see the animal’s weak spots. Hitting one of these will help you with an instant kill.

Legendary Coyote

Head north of Rhodes to reach the Scarlett Meadows (which lies to the east of Flat Iron Lake) in the Lemoyne region. You will be able to find the Legendary Coyote here.

Legendary Fox

The Legendary fox is located to the north of the fence in Rhodes of the Lemoyne region. Look for it in the swamps at the Mattock Pond.

Legendary Boar

You will find the Legendary Boar north of Lagras in the Bluewater Marsh in Lemoyne.

Legendary Bullgator

The Legendary Bullgator is found in Bayou Nwa to the west of Lakay. This Legendary Animal is featured in the ‘Country Pursuits’ chapter 5 story mission in the swamps of southern Lagras in Lemoyne.

Legendary Panther (Giaguaro)

The Legendary Panther can be found to the east of Fort Mercer. It is located in the region called Rio Del Lobo Rock. It should be noted that the Panther can only be hunted once you have reached the 9th rank of Master Hunter Challenge.

This is a tricky animal to hunt down, since you may need to sleep at your camp multiple times before the panther can spawn. One clean hit from the animal can put you to death so be careful.

Legendary Cougar

The Legendary Cougar is located in the extreme southwest of the map in the Gaptooth Ridge. This is straight west from Tumbleweed City in the New Austin region of the game.

Legendary Pronghorn

To the east of Fort Mercer, you will find Rio Del Robo Rock this is where you’ll also find the Legendary Pronghorn. This area lies in the southwestern region of New Austin.

Legendary Tatanka Bison

The Legendary Tatanka Bison is located in the southern part of the map. It is just southwest of MacFarlane’s Ranch in an area called the Hennigan’s Stead. In the late game, head southwest from Stillwater Creek in New Austin to reach the above-mentioned area.

What to do with Legendary Animals in Red Dead Redemption 2

Legendary Animals in Red Dead Redemption 2 are used to craft special clothing items, talismans, and satchels for both Arthur and John. It doesn’t matter if you skin the legendary animal or pick it up, the required crafting materials will be added to your inventory. However, if you want to eat the meat of the legendary animal you killed, you will need to skin them.

What you’re after are their pelts and other items (horns, etc.) their corpses are a by-product of your unique clothing items. Different recipes require different items. Head over to any Trapper in the world to look at the items you need to craft your desired items.