Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Panther Location Guide

Legendary Giaguaro Panther location and its hunt is a part of the whole 16 Legendary animals that you can hunt and get some valuables goods from them in Red Dead Redemption 2. You can hunt and skin these legendary animals in RDR2, but only after completing nine Master Hunter Challenges. In this guide, we will help you find the location of the Legendary Panther in RDR2 and make sure you survive the hunt.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Panther

When you are done with nine Master Hunter Challenges, you will unlock this Legendary Hunt, after that you will be able to find Legendary Panther in the woods south of Bolger Glade, west of Shady Belle. You will be able to hunt it and skin it for the rewards like Legendary Panther Pelt and Legendary Panther Eye.

Here is the location of Legendary Panther on the map:

Kill the Legendary Panther

After completing the ninth master hunter challenge, you can go to the location marked in the red circle on the map above to hunt the Legendary Panther in RDR2.

The first clue on the map is when you will see a panther that Arthur draws along its lower back, you will have to use Eagle eye to look for Dung droppings. Go to the edge of clearing with a road not far to your left.

From there you will notice trail going slightly towards south, after going a few steps be sure to use Eagle eye again and you will find some blood near the base of a tree. From there, the trail will go west and you will find Carcass of an animal.

That will indicate the lair of the legendary animal is here. From here, be very careful and move to the west and you will find even more Carcasses and as you go around the trails, Panther will try to ambush you.

Once you have an eye on the legendary panther, quickly use dead eye and unload on the beast before it has too many chances. Just go all out and shoot it with your rifle or shotgun. Do not worry about the aim as you will see a small red circle when you are in Deadeye. That will indicate the Panther, just turn towards it and fire.

When you kill this beast, it will mark the completion of Master Hunter challenge Rank 10.

Skin the Legendary Panther