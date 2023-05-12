Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Buck Location Guide

You will find many different animals while exploring the Open World in RDR2. You can hunt these animals for various purposes such as food, selling skin for money, etc. But the most valuable animals are the Legendary Animals in Red Dead Redemption 2. There are 16 legendary animals that can be found in Red Dead Redemption 2 and one of those is a brown Buck with white patches on it.

In this guide, we will explain where to find the Legendary Buck in RDR2 and how to kill it and skin it. Taking down this Buck will score you the Legendary Buck Pelt and Legendary Buck Antler which can be exchanged for Buck Antler Trinket perk. This perk helps you get perfect pelts more easily.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Buck

The Legendary Buck in RDR2 can be located far north-west of Strawberry near the western end of Mount Shan. The buck is around the burned-down forest. When you reach the right area, you will get a prompt at the top left corner of the screen saying that you have “entered legendary animal territory”.

The best time to hunt this legendary buck is in the morning.

How to kill the Legendary Buck

After entering the legendary animal territory, the minimap will turn white. Search the surroundings for different clues like fur, dung, etc. by using the Eagle Eye ability. Interact with the clue which will form a trail that will lead you to the general surrounding of the Legendary Buck. Use Eagle Eye ability to follow the trail.

Be Careful not to make any type of noise in the territory as the Legendary Animal will run away even on the slightest of noise cue.

Following the trail will lead you to more clues. In the case of the Legendary Buck, there are three evidence markers. Follow these clues. At the end of the third clue area, listen for the animal and be sure to not make any noise.

Use Eagle Eye to spot the Legendary buck. Move towards the animal slowly. When near it, use a powerful weapon to kill it. Aim for the head as it is a powerful animal and use Dead-eye to hit your shots more easily. Make sure to go for the head or the heart as that is the easiest way to kill the this legendary RDR2 animal.

If you scare away the Buck, put down a campfire and sleep for 72 hours to hunt the animal again.

How to skin the Legendary Buck

After the legendary Buck has fallen, approach it and skin it to obtain the Legendary pelt. You can sell it to the Trapper for $31.

You can obtain the following Legendary Buck Items from the Trapper: