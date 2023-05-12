Red Dead Redemption 2 Help a Brother Out Stranger Mission Guide

Help a Brother Out is offered as an Honor Story Mission in RDR2, which players have to complete in order to get the Lending a Hand trophy. At first, Help a Brother Out will be shown as a Stranger Mission in Red Dead Redemption 2. In this guide, we will help you complete this RDR2 stranger mission.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Help a Brother Out Stranger Mission

Once you’re done with Chapter 4’s first mission, head to the monk in the eastern part of Saint Denis. This monk will be asking people for a donation. Donate to him and he will then lead you to a Fence-Shop nearby.

After getting here, interact with a red book placed on the shelf. The bookshelf will be placed in another room located across the counter.

Pulling the red book will make the shelf move, head downstairs and you will find two slaves. The slaves will not be able to speak English, set them free and go back to Dorkins.

After you’re done with the first part of the stranger mission, you will encounter the Brother northwards near a Church. He will be telling people of your deed, which is when a kid will steal a cross from the sister.

You will have to run after him and turn towards the yellow place, then go right where you will see a person who has the boy held up.

Go to them and confront the person to send him away, the boy will then express his gratitude and run off again.

After you pick the cross up, a cutscene will be triggered and you will have to escape from the police. You may even have to escape the town to get away since they will be coming in from all directions.

Once you’ve gotten away, go to the sister while staying undercover and hidden from the police.

The church’s gate may have a guard in front of it, so consider approaching the gate from a different side, and meet her to give the cross back to her to finish this RDR2 stranger mission.