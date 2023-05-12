Red Dead Redemption 2 Dominoes Guide – Find Tables, How to Play, Tips

In this guide, we will help you with playing Dominoes in Red Dead Redemption 2. Dominoes is a point-based game and your luck plays an important part in winning it all.

However, not everything can be left to luck. That is where our RDR2 Dominoes Guide comes in to help you with the rules, how to win. Moreover, we will also guide you about finding Dominoes Tables scattered through the game’s world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Dominoes

Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of mini-games for players to take part in. Dominoes is one of the side-activities in which you have to buy your way in.

However, don’t expect it to be a smooth ride, as you will have pay attention to the game in order to win. In our Dominoes Guide, we will help with where to find the game, its rules, and how to play.

Find Dominoes Tables

Like all of the optional activities in RDR2, Dominoes is available in various locations throughout the world. The town of Saint Denis is one of the locations where you can play Dominoes.

This side activity is also available in Arthur’s main camp; however, Dominoes will not be always available in your camp, as the game will rotate between Five Finger Fillet, Poker, and Blackjack.

However, there are locations such as Saint Denis where there will be a permanent table for Dominoes. Once you find the table, it will be marked on your map.

Rules and Win Conditions

In order to play Dominoes, you have to know the rules. Knowing how the game works is half the battle and the rest is how to play. Moreover, getting the hang of the rules will make it easier for you to play the game.

Dominoes is a point-based game and in order to win this game, you have to reach 100 points. Another scenario where the game ends is when you cannot place any more dominoes on the table.

After the game starts, you will have a limited number of dominoes. The player who has the highest double will start the game.

Meaning if you have a domino with the same number of dots on both sides, then you will place that piece on the table and start the game.

However, if none of the players has the highest double then the player with the heaviest tile will initiate the game. The heaviest tile is the domino that has the most number of dots on it.

Therefore, if you happen to be that player then place that piece on the table and start the game.

Now that the first piece has been placed, the other players will take turns to place their Dominoes. However, players need to match the Dominoes with the same number of dots on the same side as you can see in the image below:

Any side of the domino is open and the flow of the game can be towards any direction. As long as the side of the domino has the same number of dots, the game will continue.

If you have a double domino, you can use it as a connecting piece. You can clearly see a double domino in the image above and the dominoes with the same values connected to it.

These double dominoes can be used to create branches and opportunities so that you can place your other dominoes.

However, once you run out of Dominoes in hand, you will have to draw from the stack called “Boneyard”. In case you draw a domino that you can place, you will have to draw until you have a playable piece.

There are two win conditions for Dominoes in Red Dead Redemption 2. The first win condition is that the first player to run out of dominoes will be the automatic winner.

The second win condition is all of the players running out of the playable piece. In this case, all of the players will tally the dots of the pieces in their hand. The player with the most number of dots will win.

Tips and Strategies to Win

While I have detailed the win conditions for Dominoes in the game and being largely a game of luck, there are some things that you can do to make sure you win the game.

The first thing you need to do is that you need to play your double dominoes early in the game. You might not get a chance to use them in the late game.

The strategy behind this is that you will be able to branch out and combine more of your dominoes early.

The second thing you need to do is keep at least one of every numbered dominoes in your hand in case if you get in trouble. This will allow you to get yourself out and possibly make your way towards victory.