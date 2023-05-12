Red Dead Redemption 2 Cigarette Cards Locations ‘Smoking and Other Hobbies’ Guide

Smoking and Other Hobbies is a stranger mission in RDR2. In this quest, you basically need to collect some special cigarette cards that come with special cigarette packs. In this guide, we will give you the location of all these Cigarette Cards in Red Dead Redemption 2 so you can complete the Smoking and Other Hobbies stranger mission.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cigarette Cards Locations

First, go to the Flatneck Station to the south of the map in the Heartlands. You will find a man (Phineas Ramsbottom) there who is quite excitable as he has a bit of a smoking problem.

Approach him and talk, you will come to know that it’s not the smoking problem but he is actually after those special collectible cards that come with the cigarette packs.

So he is having trouble with collecting those cards as he is becoming an addict so he will be happy to take full sets of those cards so that he could quit. This is quite an early stage in the game so you will not have any set of those cards just yet.

This man will give you his postal address so whenever you have those complete sets you can mail them to him. He will also give you a few packs as a courtesy.

Now that you have acquired the Smoking and Other Hobbies quest, you need to get those cigarette packs.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cigarette Packs Location

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a total of 144 collectible cigarette cards, and there are 12 sets of 12 cards each scattered in the vast world of RDR 2.

You will have to explore the whole map inch by inch to get those cards if you want to do it the old fashioned way. But here we will show you the easy and fast way to do it.

Here are the steps for you to follow to get those collectible cards easily and quickly but first make sure you have a few hundred dollars in your pocket as fast and easy way doesn’t come cheap.

Don’t worry about the money though because as you progress through the game money will become lesser of an issue and you will have $1000+ to you all the time.

So here is what you need to do:

Go to any general store in the game. You will see packs of cigarettes on the shelf, buy as many as you can until your inventory is full. With every pack, you will get one cigarette card. (You will have a big inventory if you have the Legend of the East Satchel).

After your inventory is full, open the satchel and discard all the cigarettes and keep all the cards.

Repeat step 2 and then step 3, until you have all the required cards. Of course, this can be a tiresome process but this is the quickest possible way to complete this quest.

During the process, you can always check your satchel to see what cards you have and what you need next.

You will have many duplicates but don’t worry you can always go to Trapper and sell them off. A new cigarette pack will cost you $2.50 and Trapper will pay you $1.50 for the old ones.

You might feel bad during the whole process, as getting new RDR2 cigarette cards is very easy in the beginning but as you have more cards to you the chance of getting a new card diminishes so you will have to push through this.

When you collect all the cards you will also receive a “Collector’s Item Trophy” for completing one of these RDR2 collectible card sets

After getting all 12 sets, visit the post office and mail all those to the address that Phineas gave you at the start of the quest. You will earn many rewards include a good chunk of money and a Vintage Civil War Handcuffs.

Here is the list of rewards you will get for each set:

Amazing Inventions: Volatile Dynamite, $100

Artists, Writers, & Poets: Ginseng Elixir, $100

Famous Gunslingers: Special Snake Oil, $50

Fauna of America: Perfect Rabbit Pelt, $50

Flora of America: Special Miracle Tonic, $50

Gems of Beauty: Platinum Chain Necklace, $100

Horses: Special Horse Medicine, $50

Marvels of Travel: Aged Pirate Rum, $50

Prominent Americans: Eagle Feather x3, $50

Stars of the Stage: Small Jewelry Bag, $50

Vistas of America: Gold Nugget, $100

World Champions: Valerian Root, $50

This Vintage civil war Handcuffs reward can be used to create the Alligator Tooth Talisman. Upon completing the quest, you will earn an extra $200