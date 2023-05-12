Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 apparently also allows cheat codes to be used in the game, which is to be expected from Rockstar, as their games are notorious for having embedded secret cheat codes.

You can use these specific cheat codes by following a specific buttons scheme on your Playstation or your Xbox controller. We have compiled a list of cheat codes for your Xbox and Playstation consoles. If you are playing the newly released PC version, then you can simply type in these codes with your keyboard and they should work.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes

Cheat Codes for Red Dead Redemption 2 can take a certain amount of expertise to activate. We have decided to make this guide as precise and short for that very purpose.

Do note that you will not be able to earn Trophies or Achievements during the session you have cheats activated. If you are a Trophies/Achievements hunter, be sure to manually save a game before activating a cheat code.

Any cheat codes that you use once will be available in the same Menu and they will easily be able to be toggled. Rockstar has added this feature for the benefit of the player.

Note : Some of the cheats in the game will have requirements that will need to be met before they can be used. This seems to be so that people actually play the story of the game before trying out weird stuff.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Use Cheats

You can use the cheats in RRDR2 through the following steps. The steps for activating each cheat are pretty simple:

Pause the game by using “Menu” button

Head for Settings Menu and Press Δ (Triangle) on your Playstation controller or Y button on your Xbox controller

Proceed to enter any of the cheat codes

Cheat Codes List

Cheat effect Cheat code Requirement Add $500 Greed is now a virtue None Basic weapons A simple life, a beautiful death None Create Buggy Keep your dreams light None Create race horse Run! Run! Run! None Create Random Horse You want something new None Create Stagecoach The best of the old ways None Create Superior Horse You want more than you have None Create a Wagon Keep your dreams simple None Decrease Honor You revel in your disgrace, I see None Decrease Wanted Level You want freedom None Forces you to become drunk A fool on command None Gunslinger Weapons History is written by Fools None Increase Health, Stamina and Dead Eye levels Seek all the bounty of this place None Increase Horse Bonding My kingdom is a horse None Increase Wanted Level You want punishment None Increase Whistle Range for Horse Better than my dog None Infinite Dead Eye Be Greedy only for Foresight None Learn All Recipes Eat of Knowledge None Own all Outfits Vanity. All is vanity None Reset Honor Balance. All is balance None Set Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars to Full You flourish before you die None Set Dead Eye to level 1 Guide me Better None Set Dead Eye to level 2 Make me Better None Set Dead Eye to level 3 I shall be better None Set Dead Eye to level 4 I still seek more None Set Dead Eye to level 5 I seek and I find None Stealth weapons Death is silence None Purchase all Camp upgrades Share None Clear all Bounties and Lockdown Areas You want everyone to go away None Infinite Ammo Abundance is the dullest desire Own Newspaper Hanover 27 or Saint Denis 43 (acquired anytime in Chapter 2) Heavy Ammo Greed is American Virtue Own Newspaper Saint Denis 46 (acquired in Chapter 3 after Magician for Sport) Remove Fog of War from map You long for sight and see nothing Own Newspaper Saint Denis 47 (acquired in Chapter 3 after Magicians for Sport) Increase Honor Virtue unearned is not virtue Own Newspaper Saint Denis Times 48 (after Chapter 4 mission Urban Pleasures) Infinite Stamina The lucky be strong evermore Own Newspaper Saint Denis Times 49 (after completing Chapter 5) Fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye You seek more than the world offers Own Newspaper Saint Denis Times 52 (after Chapter 6 mission The King’s Son) Create War Horse You are a beast built for war Own Newspaper Saint Denis Times 53 (after completing the Epilogue) Create Circus Wagon Would you be happier as a clown? Own Newspaper Saint Denis Times 54 (after completing the Epilogue)

And these are all the cheats you can find for Red Dead Redemption 2.