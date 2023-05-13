ReCore Prismatic Cores Locations ‘Prismatic Perfection Guide

ReCore Prismatic Cores Locations Guide to help you find all the Prismatic Cores in the game and unlock additional areas in Far Eden.

These unlocked areas include places related to Main Story and Dungeons scattered all across the in-game world.

ReCore Prismatic Cores are found in hard-to-reach places which can be accessed in a variety of ways.

Sometimes these Prismatic Cores require engaging in battles and overcoming puzzles at other times.

ReCore Prismatic Cores Locations Guide

Apart from this, some of these Prismatic Cores require you to have a specific Character Level, an upgrade, or Corebot Companion.

Granite Steps

ReCore Prismatic Core #1

Pre-Requisites : N/A

During the Main Story, defeat Iron Fang and extract the core from its frame when it is at low HP.

ReCore Prismatic Core #2

Pre-Requisites : AP-3 Frame Corebot Companion

After defeating Iron Fang, exit the cave, and head towards the large chasm with a tall rocky platform. Once there, destroy the rubble and find the core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #3

Pre-Requisites : SP-DR Frame Corebot Companion

Head out of Joule’s Crawler to find a magnetized rail heading up. Once there, use the SP-DR to head up and find the core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #4

Pre-Requisites : Level 15

You need to head over to the Main Entrance leading to the Lonely Basin with a couple of Level 15 SP-DR Corebots – take care of them and then of a Level 15 Bolt Cutter Rogue Corebot to find the core inside.

ReCore Prismatic Core #5

Pre-Requisites : Level 10, AP-3 Corebot, FL1-R Corebot

You need to head over to the north of Joule’s Crawler and jump from the rocky platform. After dealing with a Level 10 Devastator-Type AP-3, destroy the rubble above to find the core.

Lonely Basin

ReCore Prismatic Core #6

Pre-Requisites : K-9 Corebot

You need to wait for the storm to clear near the Repository Blitz Dungeon and use your K-9 Corebot to find the core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #7

Pre-Requisites : N/A

You need to wait for the storm to clear near the Repository Blitz Dungeon and find a large sphere on the other side. You need to open it up, deal with Level 8 K-9 Corebots and find the core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #8

Pre-Requisites : Level 20, x6 Cellbots

Head over to the east of Pylon 512 and find a locked orb below an archway. Once there, deal with a Level 20 SP-DR Corebot and find the core inside.

ReCore Prismatic Core #9

Pre-Requisites : K-9 Corebot

You need to head to the northeast edge of Pylon 512 – right-hand-side of the Crucible Dungeon – and follow the sand path. As soon as it ends, use the K-9 Corebot to find the core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #10

Pre-Requisites : AP-3 Corebot

Head towards the north of Pylon 512 and head down the sandy hill which leads to rubble that can be destroyed with AP-3 Corebot to reveal the Prismatic Core.

ReCore Prismatic Core #11

Pre-Requisites : K-9 Corebot

You need to head over to the northeast edge of the Lonely Basin and head to The Cradle. Once there, head towards the rocky structure in the corner and have the K-9 Corebot look it up.

The Cradle

ReCore Prismatic Core #12

Pre-Requisites : N/A

You need to head towards Kai’s Crawler and unlock the sphere to find the Prismatic Core hiding inside.

ReCore Prismatic Core #13

Pre-Requisites : AP-3 Corebot

You need to head over to The Foundry Dungeon entrance and drop down into the large platform. Once there, use the AP-3 Corebot to find the core.

Pylon 512

ReCore Prismatic Core #14

Pre-Requisites : x6 Cellbots

From the control room, head over to the room located near the tunnels which requires x6 Cellbots to open.

ReCore Prismatic Core #15

Pre-Requisites : K-9 Corebot, Red Rifle Upgrade

Once you are in the control room, shoot down x3 red Corebytes to open up an area on the far end and have the K-9 Corebot search it up.

ReCore Prismatic Core #16

Pre-Requisites : N/A

From the control room, head towards the area with a Skull Cracker Corebot and defeat it to find the core.

The Foundry Dungeon

ReCore Prismatic Core #17

Pre-Requisites : N/A

While summoning tram, defeat the Bolt Cutter Rogue Corebot by extracting the Prismatic Core.

This is all we have on ReCore Prismatic Cores Locations Guide. If there is anything you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!