Rainbow Six Extraction Maelstrom Protocol Guide

Maelstrom Protocol is a ranked PvE game mode in Rainbow Six Extraction that incorporates rankings based on XP gained from timed invasions. In this guide, we’ll put light on Maelstrom Protocol in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Maelstrom Protocol is a mode in R6 Extraction that is intended for players who want to put their skills to the test by completing rigorous ranked challenges and earning lucrative XP, React Credit rewards, as well as exclusive seasonal headgear.

Maelstrom Protocol throws you to the ultimate test with limited loot and Operator pools, a seemingly never-ending list of missions, time constraints, and more. The mode, operators, and objectives change on a weekly basis, which should keep players interested for the long haul.

How Maelstrom Protocol Works?

If you want to push your limits and take your Rainbow Six Extraction experience to the next level, the Maelstrom Protocol is for you. Here is how Maelstrom Protocol works in R6 Extraction.

Maelstrom Protocol for starters gives you 9 challenges which are triple what you get in a normal Extraction run. Each challenge has its mutation modification.

Players have only six randomly selected operators to choose from, and if the run fails, they must rescue them in M.I.A. missions in the normal Extraction modes. In comparison to the core game, you’ll encounter more difficult Archaeans as well as evolving mutations.

For every three objectives, you complete, the difficulty level increases, and the number of ammo and health refill stations available and how often they appear gradually decreases. To add to it, the time you have to complete the objective also decreases as you progress farther into the game.

Maelstrom Protocol Ranks

There are five tiers in Maelstrom Protocol, ranging from Bronze to Diamond. The more points you earn on your run, the higher your class ranking will be. The points required to obtain each rank in Rainbow Six Extraction’s Maelstrom Protocol are as follows:

Bronze Class – 20,000 XP

Silver Class – 30,000 XP

Gold Class – 50,000 XP

Platinum Class – 70,000 XP

Diamond Class – 90,000 XP

Maelstrom Protocol Rewards

All of your hard work will pay off, and you will be rewarded for it in R6 Extraction Maelstrom Protocol. Based on your rank, the mode will award you with a lot of XP and React Credits, as well as exclusive cosmetic items and seasonal headgear.

One thing to keep in mind is that your React Credits are permanent, but the headgear will be lost at the end of the season. In order to keep your headgear in your inventory, you must return to Maelstrom Protocol in each season of R6 Extraction.

Maelstrom Protocol Tips

The challenges for Maelstrom Protocol in R6 Extraction, as previously stated, change on a weekly basis; however, the runs will not change during the week. So, don’t be concerned if your first attempt fails. Instead, treat each deployment as a learning experience. Fine tune your strategies and Operator lineups with each loss until you reach the top tier.