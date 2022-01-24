Rainbow Six Extraction comes with three primary game modes and to enjoy them completely, you will need to play with some friends. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can play Rainbow Six Extraction with your friends, how to get Crossplay working and how to use the buddy pass.

How to Play Rainbow Six Extraction with Friends

Rainbow Six Extraction is a multiplayer co-op game, and you can invite friends to play it with you. To invite friends to play with you, just share your Ubisoft account names and add each other as friends.

Once you’ve added people to your friend list, you can simply invite them by going to the friend list and selecting their name. An invitation will be sent to them, and they can join the game with you by accepting the invitation.

If your friends are from some other platform, don’t worry, you can still invite them using Rainbow Six Extraction’s Crossplay. Let’s take a look at how crossplay works below

Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay

Here we will guide you on how to get Crossplay working in Rainbow Six Extraction, so that you don’t face any trouble connecting with friends on different platforms.

Crossplay is enabled by default, so you don’t need to enable it. But in case you have disabled it by yourself you first need to enable it in the settings menu.

After that, all you need is a Ubisoft Connect account to invite players from other platforms. The players you are inviting need to have a Ubisoft Connect account as well.

After that, you have to make sure that the accounts are linked to the platform of choice. You can check these details by scrolling down on the Account Information page of the Ubisoft website.

In case you are not launching the game using the Ubisoft Connect account, you will see a pop-up asking you to log in first. After logging in and adding friends, they can be seen in your groups from the menu.

You just need to make sure you are using the correct username when inviting them as this is the only thing you can see if the players are from different platforms. Invite players from your group and once they select your invitation you can enjoy the game together.

Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction also offers you a new feature called Buddy Pass. Once you have purchased a copy of the game you also get two buddy pass tokens with it. Since your party limit is three so you are just given two buddy passes. Below we’ll explain how you can use the buddy pass in Rainbow Six Extraction.

With your Buddy Pass tokens, you can invite two players to play Rainbow Six Extraction with you for 14 days. After these 14 days, your invited buddies have to buy a copy for themselves, but the achievements they had during the trial will be saved so they don’t have to play from the start again.

To invite friends to play this game with you for a 14 days trial, you have to locate their account via the in-game menu. After finding their account, you have to send them an invite.

When they accepted your invitation, your token will be used and you cannot withdraw the invitation. Now you and your two friends can enjoy the game for 14 days. After that, they can buy a copy of Rainbow Six Extraction to continue playing with you.

These are the ways in which you can play this game along with your friends.