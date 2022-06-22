How To Distract Or Kill Sharks In Raft

Sharks are one of the many dangers that you will need to face while sailing the perilous seas in Raft.

You can expect a Shark to attack your raft every 5 minutes or so. You can pause the timer by jumping into the water but that will also attract the attention of any nearby Sharks.

Take note that a Shark can latch on and destroy your raft, forcing you to start all over. You can deal three damage points to a Shark to force it to let go of your raft. They will sometimes retreat but other timers return for another round of attack.

You hence have only two options when it comes to dealing with Sharks. You can either distract or kill them.

How To Distract Sharks In Raft

The hostile nature of Sharks is what differentiates them from any other fish that swims the sea. You can use Shark Bait to distract Sharks from attacking your raft.

To lure the Shark to you, simply put meat on the Shark Bait and see the magic as Sharks have the ability to sense bait even from an 80-meter range, similar to them detecting the presence of a human underwater from a 30-meter range.

How To Craft Shark Bait In Raft

Shark Baits have health points that deplete as they get attacked by Sharks. Hence, the best Shark Bait is the one with the most health points.

You can craft a Shark Bait with up to either 800 or 1,000 health points in easy/normal or hard mode respectively. The crafting recipe, however, is the same for both. You will need 2x Rope, 2x Raw Herring, and 1x Raw Pomfret to craft a Shark Bait.

How To Kill Sharks In Raft

If you’re fed up with just distracting Sharks, you can choose to kill them. Just take note that after you have killed a Shark, it will take roughly 3 minutes to spawn another Shark in the same area.

When you are ready, dive into the water. Perhaps the most useful strategy is luring the Shark towards you and attacking its nose and mouth once open. However, this method requires patience and accurate timing of execution.

As an alternate method, you can continue to jump in and out of the water until the Shark is lured towards the raft. When it is near, jump back onto your raft and attack it with a spear or a machete. A neat tip is to jump out of the water as soon as the Shark is ready to lunge toward you to avoid any damage taken. Since the attack pattern of sharks is quite simple, you will not have a hard time dodging their attacks.

You can craft a Wooden Spear with 8x Plank and 3x Rope. You can also craft a Machete with 3x Scrap, 2x Rope, 2x Metal Ingot, and 2x Bolt. Compared to the Wooden Spear, a Machete can kill a Shark in just 10 or 13 hits in normal or hard mode respectively. That is roughly half of what it takes with a Wooden Spear.