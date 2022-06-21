Raft Console Commands And Cheats

Raft is a survival game that requires you to hunt down food and other items while floating in the middle of the ocean on a raft. The sole purpose is to stay alive but if you need a divine helping hand to help you survive in the game, you can consider using cheats.

You can execute console commands and cheats to set your health and hunger points, for example, spawn animals and important items, and most importantly, enable the classic god mode to keep crafting and exploring without worrying about death.

How To Enable Console Commands & Cheats In Raft

In most games, you have to open up your console by pressing the “`” key on your keyboard. In Raft, you only need to press “Enter” on your keyboard to open up your chat. Here, you can type in any cheat of your choice then press Enter again to end the process.

When you input certain cheats, you’ll have to enter a specific numeric value as well which is denoted by an “X” at the end of the code. The “X” designates the total number.

For example, if you’re typing a cheat for setting oxygen, then you have to input a certain number to it as well. If you’re spawning an animal, you can set how many animals.

Raft Console Commands & Cheats

The following are the cheats that you can enable in Raft right now.

Attributes

Hunger: /set hunger X

/set hunger X Thirst: /set Thirst X

/set Thirst X Blockhealth: /set Blockhealth X

/set Blockhealth X Bonushunger: /set Bonushunger X

/set Bonushunger X Gamemode: /set Gamemode X

/set Gamemode X FPS: /set fps X

/set fps X Oxygen: /set Oxygen X

Spawn Items/Animals

Shark: /spawn Shark

/spawn Shark Pufferfish: /spawn pufferfish

/spawn pufferfish Stonebird: /spawn stonebird

/spawn stonebird Llama: /spawn llama

/spawn llama Goat: /spawn goat

/spawn goat Chicken: /spawn chicken

/spawn chicken Boar: /spawn Boar

/spawn Boar Landmark big: /spawn landmark_big

/spawn landmark_big Landmark pilot: /spawn landmark_pilot

/spawn landmark_pilot Landmarkraft: /spawn landmark_raft

/spawn landmark_raft Landmark: /spawn landmark

Other Useful Commands

Shift: /shift

/shift God Mode: /godmode

/godmode Clear: /clear

Item Restoration

This is technically not a cheat but rather an exploit. In case you run out of oxygen and are unable to use a cheat, you can simply take out the item from its slot and put it back into another slot to restore an oxygen bottle.