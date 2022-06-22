Raft Blueprints Locations Guide

Blueprints help you learn important crafting recipes in Raft. They are mostly discovered as you explore islands while progressing in the storyline. Furthermore, most of the Blueprints can be found just before you need them to unlock a new area or bypass an obstacle. Hence, they are hardly missable in the game.

Blueprints are automatically added to your Research Table as a collectible following recent updates. Once a Blueprint has been researched, you will be able to use its crafting recipe to craft the said item in Raft.

There are a total of 19 Blueprints in Raft, nine of which have been added only recently with the latest updates. You will need to find all of them by exploring all of the story islands in the game.

Raft Blueprints Locations



Raft Antenna Blueprint

Antenna is one of the first blueprints you acquire in Raft. This blueprint can be found in Barrels floating in the ocean.



Raft Battery Charger Blueprint

To craft this Blueprint, you must head over to Caravan Island and craft it at the mayor’s office. However, before doing so, you must collect three Battery Charger Parts, with each part collected from Caravan Island. Once the parts are collected and the Blueprint is crafted, you can use it to learn how to make the Battery Charger.



Raft Biofuel Refiner Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Balboa Island and find the item atop a desk inside the Ranger Station. Once found, you can use it to learn how to craft the Biofuel Refiner.



Raft Electric Purifier Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Tangaroa and reach the Plantation area. Furthermore, you must collect rape rolls from the apartments in Tangaroa before heading back to the Plantation. The blueprint can be found atop a desk behind a, now unlocked door that leads to an elevator. Once found, you can use it to learn how to craft the Electric Purifier.



Raft Engine Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the cockpit of Vasagatan. You’ll visit this location at the very end of the ship, which requires you to plant a bomb to gain access.



Raft Engine Controls Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Caravan Island and find the item atop the desk in the Mayor’s Chest; which is opened with a Chest key (found in an infirmary on the island with Mudhogs).



Raft Firework Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Caravan Island. Once you’ve acquired the blueprint, you can use it to make Fireworks that are launched into the air, and once exploded, will send a parachute flying down to a cliff.



Raft Fuel Tank Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Balboa Island and find the item inside Relay Station 6. Once found, you can use it to learn how to craft the Biofuel Tank.



Raft Fuel Pipe Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Balboa Island and find the item inside Relay Station 4. Once found, you can use it to learn how to craft the Fuel Pipes.



Raft Head Light Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the top level of the Radio Tower. You’ll find the item in a crate as a reward for preparing Vasagatan.



Raft Large Storage Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the top level of the Main Tower of Tangaroa. You’ll find the item just above the four-digit code clues. Upon receiving the blueprint, you can learn how to construct the Large Storage.



Raft Machete Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Balboa Island, in Mama Bear’s Cave. You’ll find the item in a crate.



Raft Metal Detector Blueprint

To find this blueprint, reach the Caravan Island and head down the pipe to the button of the ocean. Once the item is collected, you can use it to learn how to craft a Metal Detector.



Raft Receiver Blueprint

Receiver is one of the first blueprints you acquire in Raft. This blueprint can be found in Barrels floating in the ocean. Once you’ve collected the blueprint, you’ll learn how to craft a Receiver.



Raft Steering Wheel Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the cockpit of Vasagatan near the Blueprint: Engine. Once you’ve collected the blueprint, you’ll learn how to craft a Steering Wheel.



Raft Water Tank Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the Bridge of Tangaroa. The item can be found atop a table, however, to access the Bridge, you must launch it from the Main Tower. Once you’ve collected the blueprint, you’ll learn how to craft a Water Tank.



Raft Water Pipe Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to Tangaroa basement and find it just past the large storage room after the crane puzzle. Once you’ve collected the blueprint, you’ll learn how to craft a Water Pipe.



Raft Zipline Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the Caravan Island and collect three Zipline Parts. Head up to the central tower on the island and reach the room with a table inside to get rewarded with the item.



Raft Zipline Tool Blueprint

To find this blueprint, head over to the Caravan Island and collect three Zipline Parts. Head up to the central tower on the island and reach the room with a table inside to get rewarded with the item.