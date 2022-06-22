How to Get Beehive and Honey in Raft

Crafting Beehives in Raft can be tricky. A Beehive can further be used to farm other items such as honey. Honey is a very special item in Raft. Apart from being nutritious, it can help you in other aspects of the game as well. In this Raft guide, we will show you how can craft beehives along with Farming Honey in the game.

How to Craft and Place Beehive in Raft

Before you can start making beehives and farming honey, you need to progress a bit in the main story of Raft. After reaching the Vasagatan shipwreck, Balboa Island will get unlocked and that is where you need to go for your honey needs.

Crafting a beehive in Raft is very straightforward but first, you need some bees to populate that beehive. For that, you need to get to an island with plenty of bees and honeycombs on it. Before hunting for beehives and honeycombs, make sure you acquire a Sweep Net as you will need it. A sweep net can be made using the following items:

15 Planks

6 Ropes

2 Vine Goo

Bolt

With the Sweep Net in hand, proceed to the island and look for bees. Thanks to the net, you should be able to catch them easily. Catching a swarm of bees with the net will result in you getting a bee jar in your inventory.

To craft a Beehive, you will need the following items:

20x Planks

8x Plastic

4x Clay

2x Hinge

15x Bee Jar

Once you have these items in inventory, you first need to research before you can craft a beehive. So research a Beehive and honeycomb from your inventory and this way you can start mass-producing honey.

How to Farm Honey Using Beehive in Raft

After you have crafted a Beehive, you will need to plant flowers in a Crop Plot. The more you plant close to a beehive, the more honeycombs and honey you will get as a result. Listed below are the flower-to-honeycomb ratios for each beehive:

1-5 Flowers: 1 Honeycomb

6+: 2 Honeycomb

12+: 3 Honeycomb

For increased honeycomb yield per harvest, surround your beehive from all sides with small crop plots. Make sure each of these crop plots has three flowers in them.

Using the Honeycombs, you can quickly and easily turn them into jars of honey. Honey has numerous uses such as food and even as a healing salve if you find yourself injured. Moreover, honey can also be used to create biofuel, which can be used to boost any engine.