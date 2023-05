PUBGs Best Weapons Guide – Best Shotguns, Best Assault Rifles, Best Sniper Rifles, Best Submachine Guns

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBGs comes with a number of different types of weapons including Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Pistols, Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and of course, everyone’s favorite, Shotguns.

Each weapon in Battlegrounds comes with its own attributes, handling, damage stats, and more. The following PUBGs best weapons guide is going to discuss best shotguns, assault rifles, snipers, and more from Battlegrounds. You will be able, hopefully, better understand which is the best weapon in different situations and range.

Keep in mind that stats for all weapons are often adjusted via updates to bring balance to gameplay. The following stats are subject to change but we will update the guide if any changes occur in the future.

However, for now, the following stats and details will help you choose a better weapon.

PUBGs Best Weapons Guide

Best Shotguns

S686

Hit Damage: 25

Initial Bullet Speed: 370

Body Hit Impact Speed: 5,000

Time Between Shots: 0.200s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 2

Zero Range: 25 – 25

S1897

Hit Damage: 25

Initial Bullet Speed: 360

Body Hit Impact Speed: 5,000

Time Between Shots: 0.750s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 5

Zero Range: 25 – 25

S12K

Hit Damage: 22

Initial Bullet Speed: 350

Body Hit Impact Speed: 5,000

Time Between Shots: 0.250s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 5

Zero Range: 25 – 25

Best Submachine Guns

Micro UZI

Hit Damage: 25

Initial Bullet Speed: 350

Body Hit Impact Speed: 5,000

Time Between Shots: 0.048s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Ammo Capacity: 25

Zero Range: 100 – 200

UMP9

Hit Damage: 35

Initial Bullet Speed: 400

Body Hit Impact Speed: 7000

Time Between Shots: 0.092s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Ammo Capacity: 30

Zero Range: 100 – 300

Vector

Hit Damage: 31

Initial Bullet Speed: 300

Body Hit Impact Speed: 7,000

Time Between Shots: 0.055s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Ammo Capacity: 13

Zero Range: 50 – 50

Tommy Gun

Hit Damage: 38

Initial Bullet Speed: 280

Body Hit Impact Speed: 7,000

Time Between Shots: 0.086s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Ammo Capacity: 100

Zero Range: 100 – 200

Best Sniper Rifles

VSS

Hit Damage: 35

Initial Bullet Speed: 330

Body Hit Impact Power: 20,000

Time Between Shots: .086s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Zero Range: 100 – 100

SKS

Hit Damage: 55

Initial Bullet Speed: 800

Body Hit Speed: 20,000

Time Between Shots: .090s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 10

Zero Range: 100 – 800

MK 14

Hit Damage: 60

Initial Bullet Speed: 853

Body Hit Speed: 20,000

Time Between Shots: .090s

Firing Mode: Single, Auto

Ammo Capacity: 10

Zero Range: 100 – 800

Kar98K

Hit Damage: 72

Initial Bullet Speed: 760

Body Hit Speed: 16,000

Time Between Shots: 1.900s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 5

Zero Range: 100 – 600

M24

Hit Damage: 84

Initial Bullet Speed: 790

Body Hit Speed: 20,000

Time Between Shots: 1.800s

Firing Mode: Single

Ammo Capacity: 5

Zero Range: 100 – 800

AWM

Hit Damage: 132

Initial Bullet Speed: 910

Body Hit Speed: 40,000

Time Between Shots: 1.850s

Firing Mode: 5

Ammo Capacity: Single

Zero Range: 100 – 1000

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on PC via Steam. This was our PUBGs best Weapons guide for best If you have anything to add, take to the comments below.