For the completionists that want to explore everything the game has to offer, or for players looking for something specific we bring this Psychonauts 2 The Quarry Collectibles Locations guide to aid in finding every collectible in this area.

The Quarry is a Real-World location, outside the brain constructs, in Psychonauts 2 that players can explore.

Some of the collectibles are in areas only made accessible if you have Pouncy Ball Levitation upgrade and the Dark Thoughts Mental Connection upgrade.

Below, we’ve stated all the collectibles in accordance with their respective types.

PSI Challenge Cards in The Quarry

PSI Challenge Card #1

This card is found on the Balcony of the Pirate Radio Station.

PSI Challenge Card #2

Climb the flagpole to reach the railing with the card right above the Pirate Radio Station.

PSI Challenge Card #3

The card is found on the way to Becky’s cave. Look for it on a rock platform behind you after you reach the trapeze part of the cave.

PSI Challenge Card #4 & #5

Inside Blastcap Becky’s cave, head to the back of the cave and turn around. Climb the platform upward to reach the cards’ hidden location.

PSI Challenge Card #6

As you make your way to the Questionable area, drop down to the entrance of the abandoned mine to look for this card near a waterfront.

PSI Challenge Card #7

The card is found by going right from the Motherlobe exit. It will be floating in the water; you’ll need to use your levitate power here.

Supply Chests and Keys in The Quarry

Key #1

As you make your way to the Questionable area, climb the rail until you see some inverted trees, then jump through, you’ll find the key here.

Chest #1

It is located at the top of the Pirate Radio Station.

Chest #2

This chest is located on a platform in Otto’s Lab, in the back right corner. You will need to swing from the bars and grind on a rail to reach it.

PSI Challenge Markers in The Quarry

All of the markers require you to have the Stray Thought Tuner and Mental Connection upgrades.

PSI Challenge Marker #1

You can find it to the left on the path to the Pirate Radio Station.

PSI Challenge Marker #2

Get this from Otto’s workshop.

PSI Challenge Marker #3

Using the Stary thought Tuner on a stone pillar near Lili’s Garden will reveal hidden thoughts and use your Mental Connection ability to access them.

Scavenger Hunt Items in The Quarry

There are also a number of items for the Scavenger Hunt side quest that you can find in The Quarry if you are interested in completing the quest.

Agent Orientation Laserdisc

This will require the levitation power, as it is hidden past the electrified floor in Otto’s lab behind the Otto-Matic.

Unexploded Bomb

Near the entrance of the abandoned mine, light the bonfire next to the minecart to gain access.

Psitanium Kinfe

It is in a cave with the purple flower near Lili’s Garden. You will have to platform upwards to the top of a stone pillar.