Psychonauts 2 PSI King’s Sensorium Collectibles Locations Guide

PSI King’s Sensorium is one of the largest areas of the game and the psychedelic background makes it very difficult to identify figments; therefore, we will go through all of the Psychonauts 2 PSI King’s Sensorium Collectibles Locations in this guide.

Psychonauts 2 PSI King’s Sensorium Collectibles Locations

The collectibles in PSI King’s Sensorium of Psychonauts 2 consist of Figments, Nuggets of Wisdom, Emotional Baggage, Half-A-Minds, and Memory Vaults. Let’s get started.

Jump to:

Figments in PSI King’s Sensorium

There are a total of 263 Figments in this area to collect.

Figment Location #1

The first location is backstage, where you will discover a total of 35 Figments. From the level’s starting point, head on towards your right. You will find a good amount of Figments lying around backstage.

After collecting these figments, you will find an orange-colored Serpentine path that will lead you down to some more Figments located underneath the stage.

Figment Location #2

The Eye Shrine consists of a total of 96 Figments. As soon as you land on the first platform, move forward, and you will be able to spot a rainbow path. Cross this rainbow bridge and you will find 4 Figments here.

Moving forward, you will find a spinning fan that you can slow down by pressing on the ‘u’ key. Next, you will see more Figments on top of the nearby platform, collect them, and move forward towards the eyes surrounded by vines.

You will encounter these vines twice during this section of the game, and during each encounter, you will come across blue teardrop figments. Keep hanging in the vines and wait for all of the blue teardrops to fall.

You will find many inactivated prisms nearby, which will activate and enable rainbow paths for you to walk on and get to more collectibles.

Figment Location #3

As soon as you leave behind the Eye Shrine, you’ll Drive a Van through the woods towards the Concessions. You will find several collectibles on your way there.

Figment Location #4

The Concessions area consists of 26 Figments Navigate through this area, and you will discover a handful of figments. You will find spinning platforms that you can slow down using Bubble power.

Underneath these platforms, you will find the hungry crowd, be cautious of this crowd and collect the figments on the path at the right side of this crowd.

Above the concession trucks, platform from one tent to another; inside these tents, you will find figments. Balance yourself on the rope above the crowd and collect the figments across this region.

Figment Location #5

The Nose Mouth Shrine area consists of 55 Figments. From the starting point of this section, you will find a yellow path.

Collect the figments here and double-check so that you don’t miss any as they tend to camouflage in the colorful background.

You will also find colorful balls which you can use to open the entrance in front of you. Activate the inactivated prism in front of you and follow the path surrounded with tongues in front of you, the tongues should’ve slowed down.

Dodge them and proceed to the next prism in front of you. Visit all the platforms above and around you to make sure that you don’t miss any collectibles.

Figment Location #6

In the same region, after collecting the Steamer Trunk Tag, activate the nearby prism using the light from one of the platforms nearby, proceed towards the activated prism.

A fight scene will be triggered between you and a bunch of enemies. Again, PSI Blast will be of great use here, and it will help you tackle all of these enemies.

Figment Location #7

After the fight, proceed towards the slapping tongues to your right, you will find snots hanging nearby and some dark thoughts floating in the air.

Climb up the snots and slow down the spinning fans to jump from one platform to the other.

You should be easily able to spot all the nearby figments. Use the dark thoughts circling by connecting to them and jumping from one platform to the other.

Towards the left of the instruments, you will activate the rainbow bridge using the light on a higher platform right in front of the prism.

Jump down to this prism and head across the bridge, grab the Half-A-Mind in this area and collect the nearby Figments to complete your hunt in this area.

Figment Location #8

Inside the woods, you will find 26 Figments. Behind the tent where you will find two musicians talking, you will find many figments lying around.

You will also find a blue star Figment alongside the river. Climb up the red vines to access higher platforms and find the figments in those areas.

Figment Location #9

The Ear Hand Shrine consists of 11 Figments. Navigate around this shrine in the same way as all the other shrines and collect the figments on your way.

To collect the Nugget of Wisdom in this area, find the light near the top of the waterfall and activate the rainbow path.

Nuggets of Wisdom in PSI King’s Sensorium

There are a total of 3 Nuggets of Wisdom in this region.

Nuggets of Wisdom #1

Inside the Eye Shrine, you’ll find the speaker and instrument cases tower labeled with “ The Senses” and covered in red vines, climb onto one of those, and you will find a microphone Nugget.

Nuggets of Wisdom #2

Inside the Nose Mouth Shrine, after activating the first prism, nearby tongues will slow down in movement and turn gray, if you hop on top of one of those, it will lift you, and you will reach the second Nugget.

Nuggets of Wisdom #3

Inside the Ear Hand Shrine, right after activating the second prism in your sight, follow the rainbow path, and you’ll reach the Nugget.

Half-A-Minds in PSI King’s Sensorium

This region consists of 4 Half-A-Minds.

Half-A-Mind #1

In the backstage location at the very start, you’ll find a weeping suitcase underneath the orange pathway, right in front of it, you’ll find a wall blocked with a psychedelic image that you can tear apart using Pyrokinesis, inside this wall, you’ll find a Half-A-Mind.

Half-A-Mind #2

At the waterfall, where logs are rushing down with the water, you’ll find a Half-A-mind dancing on top of a rocky platform.

Half-A-Mind #3

After crossing the two green rotating fans near the memory vault cage at the Eye Shrine, you’ll find a Half–A–Mind underneath one of the fans.

Half-A-Mind #4

Inside Figment Location 7, towards the left of the instruments, you will activate the rainbow bridge using the light on a higher platform right in front of the prism. Jump down to this prism and head across the bridge, grab the Half-A-Mind.

Memory Vaults in PSI King’s Sensorium

There are 2 memory vaults in this level of the game.

Memory Vault #1

After crossing the two green rotating at the Eye Shrine, you’ll find a memory vault locked in a cage.

Memory Vault #2

At the Concessions, hop onto the rope, and towards your right, you’ll find the second memory vault inside a cage.

Emotional Baggage in PSI King’s Sensorium

You’ll find five tags and five emotional baggage collectibles in PSI King’s Sensorium.

Purse Tag

At the very start, when you’re backstage, you’ll find the Purse Tag on top of one of the white vans.

Purse

In the Concessions area, once you leap over a spinning platform and then onto a tower. Instead of heading towards the second spinning platform, climb down the building and follow the path to the left.

Dufflebag Tag

Inside the Concessions area, you’ll find the band’s van towards your right. Nearby, there will be some colorful bushes, and behind those bushes, you’ll find a Duffle bag Tag.

Dufflebag

While you’re at the Eye Shrine, you’ll find the Dufflebag hidden inside a small room made of instrument cases, speakers, and amps. You’ll also hear the Dufflebag in this area which will help you discover it.

Hatbox Tag

While you’re at the Eye Shrine, you’ll find an explosive “Senses” painting. Burn this painting using Pyrokinesis ability, and it will lead you to the Hatbox tag.

Hatbox

Inside the woods, towards your right, behind two colorful tents, you’ll find a hatbox.

Suitcase Tag

When you’re in the woods, follow the main path until you encounter two vertical cliffs. Once you’re on the top, towards your right, you’ll find a rock that curves around its corner, and this is where you’ll find the Suitcase Tag.

Suitcase

At the start of the level, while you’re backstage, underneath the orange-colored serpentine bridge, you’ll find a weeping pink-colored suitcase.

The Steamer Trunk Tag

After crossing the first section of tongues, inside the Nose Mouth Shrine, jump on the nearby trampoline to reach the tower on your side and follow the path towards the left to find this tag.

The Steamer Trunk

Inside the Ear Hand Shrine, just as you are about to battle the censors, look towards your right, and you’ll find the Steamer Trunk sitting on a cliff.