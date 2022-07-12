Latest PS5 Firmware Reportedly Causing VRR Flickering and Burn-In Issues

Since the launch of PlayStation 5, fans have been requesting Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to its latest consoles. Back in April, VRR support was officially rolled out for PS5.

While it’s only been a few months since VRR support on PS5, it seems like the latest firmware of PS5 is causing flickering and burn-in issues on some displays with VRR enabled.

Apparently, users have shared screens and footage from Marvel’s Spider-man and Ratchet and Clank have these issues. Restarting these games seem not to fix the problem. The issue can also be found on Sony screens.

As of now, Sony hasn’t officially acknowledged this issue so if you are encountering this problem as well, it’s recommended that you keep VRR disabled from settings menu. Keep in mind that Sony has already mentioned that not all games will automatically support VRR and developers will have to optimize the games for VRR on PS5. So if you are trying to play a game that hasn’t been optimized for VRR, you might face these issues as well.

However, since Marvel’s Spider-Man has already been optimized for VRR, the reported Burn-in and Flickering issues shouldn’t be there. Hopefully, Sony will address the issue soon. PS5 games that have been optimized for VRR so far are as following:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

And if you have encountered an issue after the latest firmware update, I will recommend that you contact PlayStation support about it so that the issue gets noticed soon.