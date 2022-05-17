PS1/PSP classics you already own will be free on PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest subscription tier of the overhauled platform, will not require players to purchase classics that they already own.

In a new blog post to discuss the upcoming all-new PlayStation Plus lineup, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that players who already own legitimate digital copies of PlayStation One and PlayStation Portable games will be able to freely access and download them on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 once the new PlayStation Plus subscription platform rolls out.

“Players who have previously purchased the digital version of select games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5,” said Sony. “When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title.”

Sony has not provided any such good news for players who are still holding on to their boxed classics but the update should ease players who were concerned about having to pay an additional fee to play their old purchases on the new PlayStation Plus service.

That being said, not all classics from the golden era will be available on the PlayStation Store but those that will be available, some of them will be open for individual purchase.

PlayStation Plus Premium will feature a catalog of up to 340 classic games that range from the original PlayStation to PlayStation 3. The early launch lineup for PlayStation One will include classics such as Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Mr. Driller, Worms Armageddon, and such. Sony will add more over time.

Sony has not confirmed if those classics will receive any performance enhancements. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO has only stated that they “look great on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5” depending on the game in question.

The all-new PlayStation Plus will be launching early next month. Its Premium subscription will cost $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter, and $119.99 per year.