Sony CEO Has “Heard From People” That PlayStation Classics “Look Great On PS4/PS5”

The all-new PlayStation Plus will allow subscribers to download or stream hundreds of PlayStation classics going back to the original PlayStation as well as PlayStation Portable. The announcement however never clarified if those classic games will receive any upgrades or enhancements.

Speaking with Famitsu in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan was asked if players can expect their favorite PlayStation classic to have higher framer rates or sharper visuals or any other additional feature when PlayStation Plus launches in the coming months.

Ryan surprisingly responded that he has not personally played the games. He has however heard from those who have played them that PlayStation classics “look great on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5”.

The greatness will “depend on the title of the game”, Ryan said vaguely before promising that more details will arrive soon.

PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest subscription tier of the overhauled service, will have a catalog of up to 340 PlayStation classics at launch. Subscribers will be able to download all of them except for the games on PlayStation 3. Those will need to be streamed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC.

Premium will also feature time-limited trials to play games before making a purchase; costing $17.99 monthly, $49.99 quarterly, and $119.99 yearly.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus will not offer day-one releases for its first-party games. Ryan stated that the decision was taken to maintain the quality of the games PlayStation Studios makes. Releasing them to subscribers on day one would make them suffer.

“We think, for what people are going to get, this is a terrific value proposition,” said Ryan. “And one that simply wouldn’t be possible if we were to put our studios’ games into the service upon their release.”

The new PlayStation Plus launches in June 2022 on a region-by-region basis. Sony intends to launch the service first in several Asian markets, followed by North America, Europe, and then the rest of the world.