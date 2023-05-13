Prototype 2 Upgrades Guide – Where To Find Them?

For Finally Full achievement or trophy, you need to unlock or find all the 46 upgrades available in the game. To make sure you don’t miss any upgrade, keep your eyes on the screen for any enemy with a hand symbol over his head.
Find these targets and instead of killing them the normal way, consume their DNA to unlock these upgrades. If you accidentally kill any of these targets, don’t worry, they randomly re-spawn.
Do all the main-story and BlackNet missions and see how many upgrades you have? After that, fly over the streets preferably with a helicopter and look for these targets.
Move from island to island until you have found all these upgrades. For more help, read our Black Box Locations, Field Ops Locations and Lairs Locations Guide.
Note. You can put these coordinates into your Prototype 2 map. It will lead you to the exact location, but do remember that, some of these targets randomly re-spawn at other locations, when they die. So you may not necessarily find them at the specified locations.
Prototype 2 Power Upgrades Locations
Claws
Upgrade #1
Location: Yellow Zone – Linden Park
Coordinates: 112, 1337
Complete the first Blackwatch mission to unlock it.
Upgrade #2
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 834, 1182
Look for a juggernaut in the last cell of the lair.
Upgrade #3
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 904, 1440
Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.
Tendrils
Upgrade #1
Location: Yellow Zone, Oakhurst
Coordinates: 449, 1146
Prevent the scientist from reaching the green zone to unlock it.
Upgrade #2
Location:
Coordinates: 359, 1443
Complete the natural selection mission to unlock it.
Upgrade #3
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 903, 1440
Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.
Blade
Upgrade #1
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 904, 1440
Complete Taking The Castle mission to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #2
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 903, 1440
Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.
Hammerfist
Upgrade # 1
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 903, 1440
Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.
Upgrade #2
Location: Red Zone, Time Square
Coordinates: 627, 146
Locate the brawler on the street and consume it to get this upgrade.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 563, 280
After completing the Last Resort mission, look for a Brawler on the street and consume it to unlock this upgrade.
Whipfist
Upgrade #1
Complete the Blackwatch Stronghold 9-D mission to unlock it.
Upgrade #2
Location: Red Zone, Times Square
Coordinates: 568, 132
Complete the Last Resort mission to unlock it.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Times Square
Coordinates: 549, 115
Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Labor of Love mission.
Prototype 2 Skill Upgrades
Armor
Upgrade #1
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 924, 1274
After destroying the first lair, you will encounter soldiers on the helipad on top of the building. Consume them to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #2
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 924, 1274
Top of the building, near the helipad.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Chinatown
Coordinates: 490, 600
Rooftop of Blackwatch Stronghold, by the helipad.
Helicoters
Upgrade #1
Location: Red, Zone, Downtown
Coordinates: 490, 600
Rooftop of the Blackwatch Stronghold, near the helipad.
Upgrade #2
Location: Red Zone, Downtown
Coordinates: 474, 890
Look for a soldier on top of the Blackwatch Stronghold, by the helipad.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 756, 195
Complete the Last Resort mission to unlock this upgrade.
Rifles
Upgrade #1
Location: Yellow Zone, Linden Park
Coordinates: 405, 1341
Complete Operation Flytrap mission to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #2
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 834, 1182
Enter the lair to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Chinatown
Coordinates: 729, 604
On the floor of the Blackwatch Stronghold.
Launchers
Upgrade #1
Location: Yellow Zone, Oakhurst
Coordinates: 327, 1295
Complete Operation Flytrap mission to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #2
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 883, 1281
Complete the Air Bridge mission to unlock this upgrade.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Downtown
Coordinates: 492, 852
Ground floor of Blackwatch Stronghold near the ocean.
Prototype 2 Abilities Upgrades
Shield
Upgrade #1
You will unlock this upgrade after you defeat Roland in A Nest Of Vipers mission.
Bio-Bomb
Upgrade #1
Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows
Coordinates: 903, 1440
Available after you beat the Alpha Wolf mission.
Upgrade #2
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 346, 223
Inside the first lair.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 508, 267
Look for the Brawler on the ground or the rooftop of the arena.
Upgrade #4
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 652, 278
Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Blackwatch mission.
Pack Leader
Upgrade #1
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 477, 255
Look for a Brawler on the ground floor or rooftop of the building.
Upgrade #2
Location: Red Zone, Midtown
Coordinates: 646, 239
Look for a Brawler on the streets, by the lair.
Upgrade #3
Location: Red Zone, Chinatown
Coordinates: 613, 431
Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Last Resort mission.
Upgrade #4
Location: Red Zone, Times Square
Coordinates: 568, 132
Look for a Brawler on the streets after completing the Last Resort mission.
To find the missing upgrades, hi-jack a helicopter and scour the islands for the hand-sign; consume these targets to unlock these upgrades. If you have found these missing upgrades, let us know in the comments below. Make sure you keep the format.