Prototype 2 Upgrades Guide – Where To Find Them?



For Finally Full achievement or trophy, you need to unlock or find all the 46 upgrades available in the game. To make sure you don’t miss any upgrade, keep your eyes on the screen for any enemy with a hand symbol over his head.

Find these targets and instead of killing them the normal way, consume their DNA to unlock these upgrades. If you accidentally kill any of these targets, don’t worry, they randomly re-spawn.

Do all the main-story and BlackNet missions and see how many upgrades you have? After that, fly over the streets preferably with a helicopter and look for these targets.

Move from island to island until you have found all these upgrades. For more help, read our Black Box Locations, Field Ops Locations and Lairs Locations Guide.

Note. You can put these coordinates into your Prototype 2 map. It will lead you to the exact location, but do remember that, some of these targets randomly re-spawn at other locations, when they die. So you may not necessarily find them at the specified locations.

Prototype 2 Power Upgrades Locations

Claws

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Upgrade #1

Location: Yellow Zone – Linden Park

Coordinates: 112, 1337

Complete the first Blackwatch mission to unlock it.

Upgrade #2

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 834, 1182

Look for a juggernaut in the last cell of the lair.

Upgrade #3

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 904, 1440

Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.

Tendrils

Upgrade #1

Location: Yellow Zone, Oakhurst

Coordinates: 449, 1146

Prevent the scientist from reaching the green zone to unlock it.

Upgrade #2

Location:

Coordinates: 359, 1443

Complete the natural selection mission to unlock it.

Upgrade #3

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 903, 1440

Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.

Blade

Upgrade #1

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 904, 1440

Complete Taking The Castle mission to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #2

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 903, 1440

Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.

Hammerfist

Upgrade # 1

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 903, 1440

Complete the Fall From Grace mission to unlock it.

Upgrade #2

Location: Red Zone, Time Square

Coordinates: 627, 146

Locate the brawler on the street and consume it to get this upgrade.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 563, 280

After completing the Last Resort mission, look for a Brawler on the street and consume it to unlock this upgrade.

Whipfist

Upgrade #1

Complete the Blackwatch Stronghold 9-D mission to unlock it.

Upgrade #2

Location: Red Zone, Times Square

Coordinates: 568, 132

Complete the Last Resort mission to unlock it.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Times Square

Coordinates: 549, 115

Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Labor of Love mission.

Prototype 2 Skill Upgrades

Armor

Upgrade #1

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 924, 1274

After destroying the first lair, you will encounter soldiers on the helipad on top of the building. Consume them to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #2

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 924, 1274

Top of the building, near the helipad.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Chinatown

Coordinates: 490, 600

Rooftop of Blackwatch Stronghold, by the helipad.

Helicoters

Upgrade #1

Location: Red, Zone, Downtown

Coordinates: 490, 600

Rooftop of the Blackwatch Stronghold, near the helipad.

Upgrade #2

Location: Red Zone, Downtown

Coordinates: 474, 890

Look for a soldier on top of the Blackwatch Stronghold, by the helipad.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 756, 195

Complete the Last Resort mission to unlock this upgrade.

Rifles

Upgrade #1

Location: Yellow Zone, Linden Park

Coordinates: 405, 1341

Complete Operation Flytrap mission to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #2

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 834, 1182

Enter the lair to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Chinatown

Coordinates: 729, 604

On the floor of the Blackwatch Stronghold.

Launchers

Upgrade #1

Location: Yellow Zone, Oakhurst

Coordinates: 327, 1295

Complete Operation Flytrap mission to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #2

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 883, 1281

Complete the Air Bridge mission to unlock this upgrade.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Downtown

Coordinates: 492, 852

Ground floor of Blackwatch Stronghold near the ocean.

Prototype 2 Abilities Upgrades

Shield

Upgrade #1

You will unlock this upgrade after you defeat Roland in A Nest Of Vipers mission.

Bio-Bomb

Upgrade #1

Location: Green Zone, Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 903, 1440

Available after you beat the Alpha Wolf mission.

Upgrade #2

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 346, 223

Inside the first lair.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 508, 267

Look for the Brawler on the ground or the rooftop of the arena.

Upgrade #4

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 652, 278

Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Blackwatch mission.

Pack Leader

Upgrade #1

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 477, 255

Look for a Brawler on the ground floor or rooftop of the building.

Upgrade #2

Location: Red Zone, Midtown

Coordinates: 646, 239

Look for a Brawler on the streets, by the lair.

Upgrade #3

Location: Red Zone, Chinatown

Coordinates: 613, 431

Look for a Brawler on the street after completing the Last Resort mission.

Upgrade #4

Location: Red Zone, Times Square

Coordinates: 568, 132

Look for a Brawler on the streets after completing the Last Resort mission.

To find the missing upgrades, hi-jack a helicopter and scour the islands for the hand-sign; consume these targets to unlock these upgrades. If you have found these missing upgrades, let us know in the comments below. Make sure you keep the format.