Prototype 2 Black Boxes Locations Guide – How To Find



To unlock Follow Your Nose achievement or trophy in Prototype 2, you will need to find all Black Boxes. They are a type of collectibles in the game and like other collectibles, and are indicated by a symbol that pops up on your screen when they are close.

This is the symbol , and it pops up indicating the presence of a black box in a radius of about 160 feet.

There are total 45 black boxes scattered in three zones of the game. You can keep track of your progress through the in-game collectibles map, which shows you how many in an area and how many you have found.

These black boxes are indicated by a pulse on your collectibles in-game map, mark the pulse location and search the area to retrieve the black box. Do this for all 45 of them to unlock Follow Your Nose achievement or trophy.

Note. To make things ultra easy, add coördinates (longitude, Latitude) into Prototype 2 map and it should lead you to the collectible.

Key

Area

Coordinates – Location Description

Yellow Zone – Black Box Locations

Fairview

144, 1111 – Left of the square-shaped area, on the grass.

188, 1041 – Look for it on the building with a balcony and gate; on the balcony.

353, 1055 – On the roof of the entrance building.

352, 999 – Behind the apartments, in the corner.

Oakhurst

234, 1346 – On the side of the rusted small house.

122, 1229 – On the side balcony of a bricked building just off the highway.

464, 1145 – At the quarantine on top of the roof between two large buildings.

312, 1191 – On top of the ledge near the back of the church.

224, 1274 – Roof of the building.

Linden Park

490, 1399 – On the side the balcony near the rusted shacks.

420, 1286 – On the roof next to the RAD sign on the glass building.

74, 1460 – On top of the crane machine, at the loading docks.

157, 1464 – At the stadium, on a ledge below the broken sign that says ‘ROSMAN STADIUM’.

Green Zone – Black Box Locations

Salt Yard Plains

750, 1540 – By the building in the parking lot.

673, 1639 – Between the two pipes on top of the Blackwatch factory.

689, 1572 – Near the rooftop entrance of the factory.

695, 1495 – Rooftop of the hotel.

Lincoln Meadows

876, 1156 – Roof of the apartment next to the water tower.

846, 1203 – On the roof the building next to the large pillar attached to the building.

870, 1326 – Near the two air conditioners on the building with green rooftop.

966, 1414 – Look for a red building near the street intersection, search the bushes.

910, 1464 – On the roof of the hotel behind the billboard.

Fulton

653, 1358 – On the roof of the building near the billboard.

666, 1220 – On the rooftop of the factory.

739, 1142 – Freeway bridge near the freeway pillar.

726, 1261 – Theater rooftop near the water tower.

720, 1417 – Rooftop of the restaurant building.

Red Zone – Black Box Locations

Chinatown

417, 436 – On the rooftop of the building, near a large air conditioner.

724, 460 – On the rooftop of the building, by the two yellow air conditioners.

634, 510 – On the rooftop of the building, behind the chimneys.

457, 535 – At the top of the office building.

730, 534 – Rooftop between the two large buildings.

Midtown

687, 326 – On the grass, rooftop of the building.

748, 216 – On top of the Crytiek building in the Blackwatch stronghold.

456, 328 – Inside the broken building, on the rooftop.

448, 197 – On the rooftop of the building, near the glass ceiling.

601, 230 – On the rooftop, in the middle.

564, 268 – On the broken ladder inside the building.

Times Square

417, 91 – Jump inside the building from the top to retrieve this black box.

469, 93 – On the rooftop near the water tower on top of the small building.

556, 123 – On a ledge by the destroyed sign and virus infected building.

534, 84 – On the small balcony by the Mercer Virus infected building.

628, 130 – Inside the building. Two floors down from the rooftop.

719, 67 – On the rooftop of the Time Square train station, near the air conditioners.

679, 103 – Near the lair, on the rooftop of the building with a green roof.

