Prototype 2 Lairs Locations Guide – How To Destroy



To unlock Spindler’s Search collectible achievement or trophy in Prototype 2, you need to destroy all Lairs in the game.

It isn’t that hard to spot them and you will come across them while playing through the story but, if you aren’t careful, you can easily miss them. Trick is to keep your eyes on the screen for any symbol or notification that pops up.

You will notice this symbol every time you a lair is nearby. Next step is to enter the lair and kill all the marked targets inside.

There are total 9 lairs and you can keep track of your progress through in-game collectibles map which will show you how many lairs are in each area and how many you have found. If you find it difficult to find any lair, keep flying close to streets and you should find it.

Note. To make things ultra easy, add coordinates (longitude, Latitude) into Prototype 2 map and it should lead you to the selected lair.

For more help on Prototype 2, read our Black Box and Field Ops Locations Guide.

Prototype 2 Lairs Locations

Lair #1

Yellow Zone – Linden Park

Coordinates: 407, 1344

Look for it in the small alleyway between the buildings. You can enter this lair once you have entered the Green Zone.

Lair #2

Green Zone – Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 835, 1181

Look for it in a small park between the buildings.

Lair #3

Green Zone – Lincoln Meadows

Coordinates: 841, 1485

Look for it in a small alleyway between the apartments.

Lair #4

Green Zone – Fulton

Coordinates: 702, 1278

Look for it in a small alleyway between the buildings.

Lair #5

Green Zone – Fulton

Coordinates: 720, 1331

Look for it in the small alleyway between the buildings.

Lair #6

Red Zone – Midtown

Coordinates: 372, 217

Look for it in the street near the loading docks.

Lair #7

Red Zone – Midtown

Coordinates: 664, 225

Look for it in the street near the Virus infected building (Covered with Virus).

Lair #8

Red Zone – Times Square

Coordinates: 568, 130

Look for it in the street near the Virus infected building.

Lair #9

Red Zone – Times Square

Coordinates: 661, 110

Look for it in the street near the destroyed and infected building.

Found something missing? Let us know in the comments below!