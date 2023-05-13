Prototype 2 Field Ops Locations Guide – How To Find



To unlock Up to No Good achievement or trophy in Prototype 2, you need to defeat all Field Ops teams. When you are close to them, you will see this symbol on your screen. When you encounter them, kill all the marked targets to make it count.

There are total of 28 Field Ops teams you need to destroy. Go to your in-game collectibles map to keep track of your progress. On the map, missing collectibles are indicated by small pulses. Mark the pulse location on your map and search the area to find and eliminate Field Ops team.

Note. To make things ultra easy, add coördinates (longitude, Latitude) into Prototype 2 map and it should lead you to the collectible.

Key

Area

Coordinates – Location Description

For more help on Prototype 2, read our Lairs Locations and Black Boxes Locations.

Yellow Zone – Field Ops Locations

Fairview

292, 1085 – Search behind the building.

123, 1049 – Behind the fence of the blue building.

398, 982 – Near the docs.

268, 929 – At the top of the yellow zone area, near the Blackwatch stronghold crawling with enemies.

Linden Park

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

382, 1512 – Under the freeway bridge.

427, 1409 – In a small park between the buildings.

41, 1539 – At the end of the loading docks.

Green Zone – Field Ops Locations

Lincoln Meadows

846, 1157 – In the alleyway between the apartments.

927, 1272 – On top of the building, by the helipad.

883, 1527 – Behind the store.

821, 1521 – By the building with the sign that says ‘WORLDWIDE WAREHOUSE 7’.

Fulton

727, 1427 – In an alleyway between the buildings.

612, 1313 – Near the docks behind the building.

705, 1305 – In an alleyway between the buildings.

745, 1164 – Under the freeway bridge near the fence.

Red Zone – Field Ops Locations

Downtown

540, 912 – Ground level of the building near the ocean.

765, 666 – Rooftop of the building.

639, 819 – At the top of the glass building office.

535, 773 – Rooftop of the building.

585, 662 – Rooftop of the building near the yellow air conditioners.

Chinatown

750, 425 – On The rooftop of the building.

620, 439 – On the rooftop of a building.

461, 427 – On the rooftop of a building between two air conditioners.

573, 559 – In the middle of a rooftop on a building.

Midtown

283, 253 – Loading docks near the ocean.

410, 233 – Rooftop of the building near Blackwatch stronghold.

611, 258 – On the rooftop of a building.

752, 268 – On the rooftop of the building.

Found something missing? Let us know by commenting below!