Pokemon X and Y O-Powers Locations Guide

By Salman Hamid

O-Powers are special abilities that have been introduced in Pokemon X and Y. The trainer that has these abilities can use them to enhance their pokemon in certain ways during battle or in other ways.

Pokemon X and Y O-Powers

The O-Powers level up as you use them more often, improving their effects and giving higher bonuses. Effects can range from making wild pokemon easier to capture to increasing the attack or defense stats of a Pokemon in your squad by a certain amount.

However you need to find a certain Mr. Bonding in order to get these O-Powers. You first meet Mr. Bonding on Route 5, where you’ll get four O-Powers; Attack Power, Defense Power, HP Restoring Power and Capture Power.

After this, however, he will be pretty tough to locate and will give you a different O-Power each time.

Exp. Point PowerFound in Anistar City Pokemon Center
This O-Power increases the amount of Experience that your Pokemon receive from battles.

Prize Money PowerFound in Cyllage City Hotel
This O-Power increases the amount of gold that you receive from Pokemon battles.

Sp. Attack PowerFound in Camphier Hotel
This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack stat during battles.

Sp. Defense PowerFound in Ambrette Hotel
This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense stat during battles.

Accuracy PowerFound in Dendemille Town Pokemon Center
This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Accuracy stat during battles.

Speed PowerFound in Geosenge Hotel
This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Speed stat during battles.

Befriending PowerFound in Courmarine City Pokemon Center
This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Happiness more by a certain amount.

Encounter PowerFound in Laverre City Pokemon Center
This O-Power increases your chances of running into a wild Pokemon when traveling through tall grass, flowers and caves.

Stealth PowerFound in Couriway Town Hotel
This O-Power decreases your chances of running into a wild Pokemon when traveling through tall grass, flowers and caves.

PP Restoring PowerFound in Snowbelle City
This O-Power raises your Pokemon’s Power Points during battles.

Bargain PowerFound in Hotel Richissime
This O-Power decreases the amount that items bought from vendors cost.

Critical PowerFound in Shalour City Pokemon Center
Description. This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s chances of landing a critical hit on an attack during a battle.

Hatching PowerObtained by Maxing Style in Luminose City
This O-Power decreases the amount of time that it takes for a Pokemon Egg to hatch.

