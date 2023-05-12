Pokemon X and Y O-Powers Locations Guide



O-Powers are special abilities that have been introduced in Pokemon X and Y. The trainer that has these abilities can use them to enhance their pokemon in certain ways during battle or in other ways.

Pokemon X and Y O-Powers

The O-Powers level up as you use them more often, improving their effects and giving higher bonuses. Effects can range from making wild pokemon easier to capture to increasing the attack or defense stats of a Pokemon in your squad by a certain amount.

However you need to find a certain Mr. Bonding in order to get these O-Powers. You first meet Mr. Bonding on Route 5, where you’ll get four O-Powers; Attack Power, Defense Power, HP Restoring Power and Capture Power.

After this, however, he will be pretty tough to locate and will give you a different O-Power each time.

Exp. Point Power – Found in Anistar City Pokemon Center

This O-Power increases the amount of Experience that your Pokemon receive from battles.

Prize Money Power – Found in Cyllage City Hotel

This O-Power increases the amount of gold that you receive from Pokemon battles.

Sp. Attack Power – Found in Camphier Hotel

This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack stat during battles.

Sp. Defense Power – Found in Ambrette Hotel

This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense stat during battles.

Accuracy Power – Found in Dendemille Town Pokemon Center

This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Accuracy stat during battles.

Speed Power – Found in Geosenge Hotel

This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Speed stat during battles.

Befriending Power – Found in Courmarine City Pokemon Center

This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s Happiness more by a certain amount.

Encounter Power – Found in Laverre City Pokemon Center

This O-Power increases your chances of running into a wild Pokemon when traveling through tall grass, flowers and caves.

Stealth Power – Found in Couriway Town Hotel

This O-Power decreases your chances of running into a wild Pokemon when traveling through tall grass, flowers and caves.

PP Restoring Power – Found in Snowbelle City

This O-Power raises your Pokemon’s Power Points during battles.

Bargain Power – Found in Hotel Richissime

This O-Power decreases the amount that items bought from vendors cost.

Critical Power – Found in Shalour City Pokemon Center

Description. This O-Power increases your Pokemon’s chances of landing a critical hit on an attack during a battle.

Hatching Power – Obtained by Maxing Style in Luminose City

This O-Power decreases the amount of time that it takes for a Pokemon Egg to hatch.