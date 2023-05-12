Pokemon X and Y Easy Money Guide – How To Make Money Fast



If you happen to be one of those unfortunate fellows who have been running low on Poke Dollars then you are at the right place. The Pokemon X and Y money cheat allows you to generate maximum amount of cash with minimal effort.

These are some simple tips and don’t include inputting any cheat codes. However, these tips will help you generate almost $100,000 for each fight.

Pokemon X and Y – How To Make Money Fast

Amulet Coin

Amulet Coin is a sure way of earning some big bucks with each fight. All you need to do is to make your Pokemon hold this item while it participates in the battle and it will allow you to double the prize money for that particular fight.

The Amulet Coin can be found in the Parfum Palace on Route #6. Although you will NOT have to go find it since the main storyline requires you to visit this place. However, you need to know that other money enhancing items such as Luck Incense do not stack.

O Powers

Prize Money Power has a total of three levels and with each level the amount of money earned by winning Trainer Battles by considerable amount. However, at any given level, this power only lasts for 180 seconds.

Prize Money Power is obtained in Cyllage City Hotel on second floor. The first level of this power increases the prize money by 50% while the second level increases the prize money by two folds. As for the third level, we don’t know of it as of yet.

The cost stats of each power are given below:

Level 1 PMP – 4 Points (Can be used three times continuously)

Level 2 PMP – 5 Points (Can be used two times continuously)

Level 3 PMP – 6 Points (Unknown as of yet)

You can also make your Pokemon to hold Amulet Coin so as to maximize the amount generated.

PMP can be accessed from Player Search System and selecting O Powers. You will then be asked to select the level of your choice and either use the ability on your friend or use it on yourself.

Writ of Invitation

The next thing you want to do is to get to Battle Chateau on Route #7. There, you will find a number of trainers waiting for you there. These trainers constantly get replaced by the new ones once you beat them.

But what you need to do is to issue a Writ of Invitation which will cost you about $50,000 but you will get shi*load of trainers there. However, these fights tend to provide you with insane amount of cash for each fight. The basics ones get you merely $1500 but the higher level ones generate more.

Note: Writ of Invitation remains available until 12:00AM of the day you get it issued by the worker.

The trainers will begin disappearing once you beat them. However, if you come back after a short while, they will get replaced by new ones. Spamming this technique can get you about $3,000,000 per day as the fights are relatively easy enough.

And once again, you can make your Pokemon hold an Amulet Coin and use PMP to increase the total amount of prize money.

Random Tactics

You can use Prize Money Power while inside a Gym to increase the amount of cash earned for completing each Gym. In these Gyms, you will come across a number of trainers before getting to the Gym Leader who itself gets you a lot of money.

As aforementioned, it does not matter whether you leave the Battle Chateau area while you have Writ of Invitation activated once you have beaten all the trainers and come back later.

It is always a good idea to evade those random encounters while you have your O Powers activated so as NOT to waste them. Once your PMP is regenerating, you can go out hunting for new Pokemon.

Once you get to the Battle Chateau, search for some old people and activate your PMP and stomp all over them to get insane amount of money within a short period of time.

Using the different combinations of PMP, Amulet Coin, and Luck Incense – you can earn good amount of cash:

Team Flare Grunt

Usual Money – $1,320

Luck Incense- $2,640

O Power Level 1 – $1,980

O Power Level 2 – $2,640

O Power Level 1 and Luck Incense – $3,960

O Power Level 2 and Luck Incense – $5,280

Lass Elin

Usual Money – $144

Amulet Coin – $288

Luck Incense – $288

Amulet Coin and Luck Incense – $288

PMP Level 1 – $216

PMP Level 2 – $288

PMP Level 1 and Amulet Coin – $432

PMP Level 2 and Amulet Coin – $576

PMP Level 1, Amulet Coin, and Luck Incense – $432

PMP Level 2, Amulet Coin, and Luck Incense – $576

Restaurants

This trick basically takes place in Le WOW restaurant and requires you to have at least $100,000 along with Luck Incense and Amulet Coin.

In Le WOW, each meal will cost your around $100,000; that’s why I asked you to have at least this much readily available. After you enter the restaurant, you need to enter the Double Battle Mode and get your one Pokémon to hold either an Amulet Coin or a Luck Incense.

After a battle is finished, you will be rewarded with some Ultra Rare BalmMushrooms (Around 20ish) which can then be sold at Poke Marts for about $130,000. However, you will have to wait for about eight minutes before the next battle. Keep on repeating the process to earn as much as you want!

