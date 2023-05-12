Pokemon X and Y – How to Capture Xerneas and Yveltal



Pokemon is all about catching the legendaries. I mean really, who cares about your level 83 Raticate man? It’s obvious that the guy with the Mewtwo, Rayquaza and Zapdos in his squad is the superior trainer.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our HM and TM Locations, New Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon Guide.

Honestly speaking, catching a legendary is no small feat. Many will be tempted to use up their one and only Masterball because of the frustration involved in the process but keep in mind that this would be a huge mistake.

You only get one Masterball, and while using it to catch a legendary is the proper use, you need to be sure that it’s the right Legendary you’re snagging with it.

For the others, regular old Pokéballs can serve just as well, you only need to be patient and have a truckload of Ultra Pokéballs in your backpack.

Xerneas and Yveltal are the two ‘featured’ legendaries in Pokémon X and Y. However, as is standard in the Pokémon franchise you can only find one of them in the game available for capture, depending on which version of the game you are playing.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Both of them are found in the same location; inside Team Flare’s lab. Remember to save a fresh file before heading inside so that you can recover if you accidentally kill it.

Xerneas is a Fairy-type so it’ll take extra damage from Poison and Steel attacks. If you get it low, but not low enough, switch to Fighting, Bug and Dark attacks which deal half damage so you can edge the healthbar into the red without risking an accidental kill.

Yveltal is a Dark/Flying-type so it’ll take extra damage from Electric, Ice, Rock and Fairy. If you get it low, but not low enough, switch to Grass, Ghost and Dark attacks as these will enable you to edge the healthbar into the red safely.

As always, try to get any kinds of status effects that you can pile onto it, whether it be sleep or paralysis. Avoid confusion as then it might kill itself and make you feel like a fool.

Once it’s in the red, start chucking Ultraballls like they’re going out of style and use Potions to keep your squad topped up.

It may seem like you’re not making headway but keep at it. I know people who managed to catch them with as little as five Pokeballs. Also remember that it’s not possible to catch both of these legendaries in the traditional way.

If you catch one, the only way to obtain the other is through a trade with a friend or through the Global Trade Network.