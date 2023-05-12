Pokemon X and Y Fossil Pokemon Guide – How To Obtain



Pokemon have existed since the beginning of times. The entire lineage of Pokemon goes millions of years back and some of these Pokemon have been victims of defunctness. However, these Pokemon can be discovered via Fossils.

These Fossils can then be taken to a research lab in Kalos region where they will be revived. For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Breeding, Berry Farming and Make Money Guide.

Pokemon X and Y Fossil Pokemon

The two Fossil Pokemon that can be found in Kalos region are Amaura (Sail Fossil) and Tyrunt (Jaw Fossil). Along with this, each one of them also has a Evolving Form.

Tyrunt

This Rock/Dragon Type Pokemon has Strong Jaw ability at its disposal and being an ancient Pokemon, it can be found in Fossil. It evolutionary form is Tyrantrum.

Tyrantrum

This ancient Pokemon is evolved from Tyrunt and retain the Dragon/Rock Type. However, it has 4x height growth rate and 10x weight growth rate than the Tyrunt.

Amaura

Another ancient Pokemon which is Ice/Rock Type Pokemon. This Pokemon has Refrigerate ability which can turn Normal-Type into Ice-Type moves.

Aurorus

It is the evolutionary form of Amaura which retains the Ice/Rock Type form and grows 2x the normal height growth rate and 10x the normal weight rate.

Aerodactyl

This Rock/Flying Type ancient Pokemon is found inside the cracked boulders in Old Amber which can be smashed by a Rock Smash.

Mega Aerodactyl

Retaining the form of Rock/Flying Type Pokemon, this ancient Pokemon is evolved from Aerodactyl.

Along with this, you can use Rock Smash to break other rocks in Glittering Cave to get some other Fossils:

Helix Fossil (Omanyte)

Dome Fossil (Kabuto)

Claw Fossil (Anorith)

Root Fossil (Lileep)

Skull Fossil (Cranidos)

Armor Fossil (Shieldon)

Cover Fossil (Tirtouga)

Plume Fossil (Archen)

Sinnoh and Unova (Skull, Armor, Cover, and Plume) – X/Y Versions

Kanto (Helix and Dome) – Y-version

Hoenn fossils (Claw and Root) – X-version

