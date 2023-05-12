Pokemon X and Y Easter Eggs and Secrets



Easter Eggs add a whole new flavor to the game with references to different characters and things. Pokemon X and Y too, has a large arsenal of Easter Eggs which can be found throughout the game.

Some of these Easter Eggs are either references to previous Pokemon installments or other video games. For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Breeding, Easy Money and Berry Farming Guide.

Pokemon X and Y Easter Eggs

Dragonball Z

Soon after you defeat the Psychic Trainer at the very start of the game – you are told that your powers must be ‘over 9000’ which is an obvious reference to ‘The Return of the Goku’.

HarmoKnight

A game in which a cool little guy “runs around and whacks enemies to the beat of the music.” Visit Pokemon Center in Sharlour City to speaking to you about a game he is currently playing which is supposedly HarmoKnight developed by Game Freak.

Pokemon Franchise

While playing the game, you will come across countless instances during which regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova will be mentioned.

Muhammad Ali Reference

At some random instances, while undergoing Super Training with Sandbags, you will be told, ‘float like a butterfree, sting like a beedrill’ which is an obvious reference to Muhammad Ali’s famous quote.

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

Soon as the game begins, you will find your character holding a Nintendo 3DS XL with a Wii U lying on the floor. If your character is a boy, it will be in black color otherwise it will be white.

That’s all Easter Eggs we have found so far! If you happen to come across some others, do let us know in the Comment Section below!