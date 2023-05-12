This guide will help players on how to unlock rare Pikachu Shirt and Cap in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon as they have to be earned by completing a quiz on Pikachu Valley.

Pikachu Shirt and Cap in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon have to be earned as a reward in Pikachu Valley and this guide will help you step-by-step on how to get these items.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon also read our How to Capture Legendary Necrozma, How to Check IVs, and Hyper Training Guide.

How to Unlock Rare Pikachu Shirt and Cap in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

To unlock these items players need to travel to the Pikachu Valley. In the Pikachu Valley, players will find a guide to the west side of the valley who will want you to take Pikachu professor quiz.

In the quiz, he will ask you five questions and if you answer them right, you will get rare Pikachu Shirt and Cap as a reward.

Also, a SPOILER WARNING is in order as we will be revealing the answers for the Pikachu Quiz below and if you don’t want it spoiled and intend to complete it on your own then stop right here.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Q: By what part of a Pikachu’s body determines it is a Male or Female?

A: The right answer to this question is “Tail”.

Q: What are the particular parts of Pikachu’s cheeks called

A: The answer to this question is “Electric Sacs”.

Q: What is required to evolve Pikachu into a Raichu?

A: The answer to this question is “Thunderstone”.

Q: How can one differentiate Shiny Pikachu from a Common Pikachu?

A: The answer to this question is “Its color is darker”.

Q: Who discovered the very first Pikachu?

A: The answer to this question is “Professor Elm”.

Once you complete the quiz you will receive Pikachu Shirt and Cap as a reward.

That is all for our guide on how to get Pikachu Shirt and Cap in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.