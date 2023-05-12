Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Ston If you are here to know about Stonjourner’s stats and how and what to do with or even if you want to know how to catch it then you are at the right place. Here we have all the information about Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations and tips on how to catch it.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations
Stonjourner is a Pokemon that you will find in Lake of Outrage or at the Route 10. It has the maximum possibility of an encounter at the Lake of Outrage in the Sandstorm weather.
- It is a rock type Pokemon with the ability of Power Spot.
- It is weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water and Grass-type Pokemon.
Stonjourner Base Stats
- HP: 100
- Atk: 125
- Def: 135
- Sp. Atk: 20
- Sp. Def: 20
- Speed: 70
Stonjourner Moves and Skills
|Lv.
|Move
|Type
|Power
|Acc.
|PP
|Base
|Block
|Normal Image
|–
|–
|5
|Base
|Rock Throw
|Rock Image
|50
|90
|15
|6
|Rock Polish
|Rock Image
|–
|–
|20
|12
|Rock Tomb
|Rock Image
|60
|95
|15
|18
|Gravity
|Psychic Image
|–
|–
|5
|24
|Stomp
|Normal Image
|65
|100
|20
|30
|Stealth Rock
|Rock Image
|–
|–
|20
|36
|Rock Slide
|Rock Image
|75
|90
|10
|42
|Body Slam
|Normal Image
|85
|100
|15
|48
|Wide Guard
|Rock Image
|–
|–
|10
|54
|Heavy Slam
|Steel Image
|–
|100
|10
|60
|Stone Edge
|Rock Image
|100
|80
|5
|66
|Mega Kick
|Normal Image
|120
|75
|5
Stonjourner has no evolution available right now and it is the only form of the Pokemon in the game.