Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Ston If you are here to know about Stonjourner’s stats and how and what to do with or even if you want to know how to catch it then you are at the right place. Here we have all the information about Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations and tips on how to catch it.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Stonjourner Locations

Stonjourner is a Pokemon that you will find in Lake of Outrage or at the Route 10. It has the maximum possibility of an encounter at the Lake of Outrage in the Sandstorm weather.

It is a rock type Pokemon with the ability of Power Spot.

It is weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water and Grass-type Pokemon.

Stonjourner Base Stats

HP: 100

Atk: 125

Def: 135

Sp. Atk: 20

Sp. Def: 20

Speed: 70

Stonjourner Moves and Skills

Lv. Move Type Power Acc. PP Base Block Normal Image – – 5 Base Rock Throw Rock Image 50 90 15 6 Rock Polish Rock Image – – 20 12 Rock Tomb Rock Image 60 95 15 18 Gravity Psychic Image – – 5 24 Stomp Normal Image 65 100 20 30 Stealth Rock Rock Image – – 20 36 Rock Slide Rock Image 75 90 10 42 Body Slam Normal Image 85 100 15 48 Wide Guard Rock Image – – 10 54 Heavy Slam Steel Image – 100 10 60 Stone Edge Rock Image 100 80 5 66 Mega Kick Normal Image 120 75 5

Stonjourner has no evolution available right now and it is the only form of the Pokemon in the game.