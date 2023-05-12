How to Catch Regigigas in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can find Regigigas in Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC and what stats and abilities it comes with.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Regigigas

The Crown Tundra DLC brings back the Regi Titans to Pokemon Sword and Shield (Including two new Regis!). One of the returning Regi’s is Regigigas, who’s a powerful Normal type legendary Pokemon.

How to Catch Regigigas

Before you can catch a Regigigas, you need to have all five Regi Titan Pokemon already in your party. This means that you’ll have to get a Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki and Regidrago.

You’ll get the first three Regis from their respective temples during your playthrough of the story missions of Crown Tundra.

When you enter the fourth temple, you’ll have to choose between the Regieleki and the Regidrago. This means that you can only get four of the Regis through the temples.

To get the final Regi, you’ll have to either trade it with someone else or have a second copy of the game and trade it with yourself.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When you get your hands on all five Regis, put them all in your party and then head over to the Giant’s Bed. You have to find a special raid den here that’ll lead you to the Regigigas.

There are four rocks surrounding this raid den, so it shouldn’t be that hard to find.

Once you find it, interact with the raid den and answer yes when it asks you if you want to check it out.

You’ll then be transported to another location where you’ll fight a level 100 Dynamaxed Regigigas.

If you manage to defeat the Regigigas, you’ll be able to catch it no matter what Pokeball you use.

Base Stats

HP: 110

Attack: 160

Defense: 110

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 110

Speed: 100

Abilities

Slow Start: After being sent out, attack and speed is reduced by 50% for the initial five turns.

How to Evolve Regigigas

Regigigas has no further evolutions in Sword and Shield Crown Tundra.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Regigigas is a Normal type Pokemon, it is not particularly strong against any other type.

It is weak against Fighting types. This means that it’ll take 2x more damage from them.