Pokemon Sword and Shield Gardevoir Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Pokemon Sword and Shield brings a number of new pokemon to be caught and evolved as you travel across Galar. One such Pokemon is Gardevoir, a psychic and fairy type pokemon. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Gardevoir Locations guide, we will give you tips on where to find it, how to Catch and Evolve it and its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gardevoir Locations

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Gardevoir can be found in non-Overworld spawns. Non-Overworld spawn means that the pokemon will not be visible to you and can be found only randomly in tall grass. Here we have the locations for you:

Location Weather Spawn% Dusty Bowl Heavy Fog(Lv. 40-45) 5% Lake of Outrage Heavy Fog(Lv. 50-52) 1%

Gardevoir does not spawn in Overworld locations. (not visible on the map)

Gardevoir Abilities

Gardevoir has the following abilities in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Synchronize: The attacker will receive the same status condition if it inflicts a burn, poison, or paralysis to the Pokemon.

Trace: When it enters a battle, the Pokemon copies an opposing Pokemon’s Ability.

Telepathy (Hidden ability): Anticipates an ally’s attack and dodges it.

How to Catch Gardevoir

In the above locations, you can catch Gardevoir. Searching around the tall grass in these areas, players can find one. If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.

Gardevoir Evolutions

Gardevoir is the evolved form of Kirlia. And it has one final evolution remaining. Following are the requirements for Gardevoir evolution in this Pokemon title:

To evolve Gardevoir into Gallade, you need a male Gardevoir and Dawn Stone to complete the evolution.

Gardevoir Strengths and Weaknesses

Gardevoir is a psychic and fairy type pokemon, which makes it strong against psychic, dragon and fighting type pokemon. But it is weak against ghost, steel and poison type pokemon.

The following list shows the Pokemon against which Gardevoir is strong:

Hydreigon a dark and dragon-type pokemon.

Goodra a dragon type pokemon.

Haxorus a dragon type pokemon.

Noivern a flying and dragon-type pokemon.

Espeon a psychic type pokemon.

The following list shows the Pokemon against which Gardevoir is weak: