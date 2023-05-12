Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Eiscue is an Ice Type Pokemon that is exclusive to Pokemon Shield. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations guide covers all you need to know about this Pokemon, including where to find it and how to catch it, as well as its stats and abilities.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations
This Pokemon came from the ocean and prefers the cold. This is why it keeps its head iced and cool. It fishes food by using its single hair as bait.
Eiscue Locations
Eiscue has a 2% chance of spawning in Route 10 during any weather (Level 44-46) and in Lake of Outrage during Snowy weather (Level 50-52). You can battle and catch Eiscue within these locations.
Eiscue Evolution
Eiscue has no preceding or further evolution. It is one form.
Stats
- HP: 75
- Attack: 80
- Sp Attack: 65
- Defense: 110
- SP Defense: 90
- Speed: 50
Eiscue Strengths and Weaknesses
Eiscue is an Ice Type Pokemon, so it’s weak against Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire Types. E.g: Charizard, Flareon and Tyranitar. However, it is strong against Ice, Ground and Water-types such as Lapras, Cloyster and Glaceon.
Eiscue Abilities and Moves
Ice Face: The Pokemon’s ice head can take a physical attack as a substitute, but the attack also changes the Pokemon’s appearance. The ice will be restored when it hails.
Eiscue Level Up Moves
|Lvl
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|01
|Powder Snow
|25
|May freeze opponent.
|01
|Tackle
|35
|Melee that does physical damage to your opponent.
|06
|Mist
|30
|User’s stats cannot be changed for a period of time.
|12
|Weather Ball
|10
|Move’s power and type changes with the weather.
|18
|Icy Wind
|15
|Lowers opponent’s Speed.
|24
|Headbutt
|15
|May cause flinching.
|30
|Amnesia
|20
|Sharply raises user’s Special Defense.
|36
|Freeze-Dry
|20
|May freeze opponent. Super-effective against Water types.
|42
|Hail
|10
|Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns.
|48
|Aurora Veil
|20
|Halves damage from Physical and Special attacks for five turns.
|54
|Surf
|15
|Hits all adjacent Pokemon.
|60
|Blizzard
|5
|May freeze opponent.
Eiscue TM Moves
|TM
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|TM04
|Ice Punch
|15
|May freeze opponent.
|TM18
|Reflect
|20
|Halves damage from Physical attacks for 5 turns.
|TM21
|Rest
|10
|User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
|TM24
|Snore
|15
|Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
|TM25
|Protect
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TM27
|Icy Wind
|15
|Lowers opponent’s Speed.
|TM31
|Attract
|15
|If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
|TM35
|Hail
|10
|Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns.
|TM36
|Whirlpool
|15
|Traps opponent, damaging them for 4-5 turns.
|TM39
|Facade
|20
|Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
|TM45
|Dive
|10
|Dives underwater on first turn, attacks on second turn.
|TM46
|Weather Ball
|10
|Move’s power and type changes with the weather.
|TM51
|Icicle Spear
|30
|Hits 2-5 times in one turn.
|TM55
|Brine
|10
|Power doubles if opponent’s HP is less than 50%.
|TM64
|Avalanche
|10
|Power doubles if user took damage first.
|TM76
|Round
|15
|Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
Eiscue TR Moves
|TR
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|TR03
|Hydro Pump
|5
|Blasts foe with a huge volume of water
|TR04
|Surf
|15
|Hits all adjacent Pokemon.
|TR05
|Ice Beam
|10
|May freeze opponent.
|TR06
|Blizzard
|5
|May freeze opponent.
|TR12
|Agility
|30
|Sharply raises user’s Speed.
|TR16
|Waterfall
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR17
|Amnesia
|20
|Sharply raises user’s Special Defense.
|TR20
|Substitute
|10
|Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
|TR21
|Reversal
|15
|The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
|TR26
|Endure
|10
|Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|10
|User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
|TR46
|Iron Defense
|15
|Sharply raises user’s Defense.
|TR69
|Zen Headbutt
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR74
|Iron Head
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR98
|Liquidation
|10
|The user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also lower the target’s Defense stat.