Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Eiscue is an Ice Type Pokemon that is exclusive to Pokemon Shield. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations guide covers all you need to know about this Pokemon, including where to find it and how to catch it, as well as its stats and abilities.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Eiscue Locations

This Pokemon came from the ocean and prefers the cold. This is why it keeps its head iced and cool. It fishes food by using its single hair as bait.

Eiscue Locations

Eiscue has a 2% chance of spawning in Route 10 during any weather (Level 44-46) and in Lake of Outrage during Snowy weather (Level 50-52). You can battle and catch Eiscue within these locations.

Eiscue Evolution

Eiscue has no preceding or further evolution. It is one form.

Stats

HP: 75

Attack: 80

Sp Attack: 65

Defense: 110

SP Defense: 90

Speed: 50

Eiscue Strengths and Weaknesses

Eiscue is an Ice Type Pokemon, so it’s weak against Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire Types. E.g: Charizard, Flareon and Tyranitar. However, it is strong against Ice, Ground and Water-types such as Lapras, Cloyster and Glaceon.

Eiscue Abilities and Moves

Ice Face: The Pokemon’s ice head can take a physical attack as a substitute, but the attack also changes the Pokemon’s appearance. The ice will be restored when it hails.

Eiscue Level Up Moves

Lvl Move PP Effect 01 Powder Snow 25 May freeze opponent. 01 Tackle 35 Melee that does physical damage to your opponent. 06 Mist 30 User’s stats cannot be changed for a period of time. 12 Weather Ball 10 Move’s power and type changes with the weather. 18 Icy Wind 15 Lowers opponent’s Speed. 24 Headbutt 15 May cause flinching. 30 Amnesia 20 Sharply raises user’s Special Defense. 36 Freeze-Dry 20 May freeze opponent. Super-effective against Water types. 42 Hail 10 Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns. 48 Aurora Veil 20 Halves damage from Physical and Special attacks for five turns. 54 Surf 15 Hits all adjacent Pokemon. 60 Blizzard 5 May freeze opponent.

Eiscue TM Moves

TM Move PP Effect TM04 Ice Punch 15 May freeze opponent. TM18 Reflect 20 Halves damage from Physical attacks for 5 turns. TM21 Rest 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed. TM24 Snore 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching. TM25 Protect 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively. TM27 Icy Wind 15 Lowers opponent’s Speed. TM31 Attract 15 If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack. TM35 Hail 10 Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns. TM36 Whirlpool 15 Traps opponent, damaging them for 4-5 turns. TM39 Facade 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed. TM45 Dive 10 Dives underwater on first turn, attacks on second turn. TM46 Weather Ball 10 Move’s power and type changes with the weather. TM51 Icicle Spear 30 Hits 2-5 times in one turn. TM55 Brine 10 Power doubles if opponent’s HP is less than 50%. TM64 Avalanche 10 Power doubles if user took damage first. TM76 Round 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.

Eiscue TR Moves