Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusknoir Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Dusknoir is a Ghost-type Pokemon and the final evolution of Duskull in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusknoir Locations walkthrough includes all the information about Dusknoir, including Base Stats, How to Catch, Location, Abilities, and Evolution for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusknoir Locations

Dusknoir Base Stats

HP: 45

Attack: 100

Defense: 135

Special Attack: 65

Special Defense: 135

Speed: 45

How to Catch Dusknoir

Players cannot catch Dusknoir in the game, they can only evolve a Duskull to a Dusclops and then to Dusknoir.

Dusknoir Location

Players can randomly encounter Duskull uncommonly on Route 6, commonly on Giant’s Cap and commonly or very commonly on Watchtower Ruins, depending on the weather.

Dusknoir Abilities

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

While one random ability can be assigned to Dusknoir, the Pokemon has Pressure and Frisk (Hidden) abilities. Here is a list of some leveling up abilities that can be learned by Dusknoir.

Astonish: This is a base level ability of the Ghost-type, with a Power of 30, an Acc. of 100, and a PP of 15.

Thunder Punch: This is a base level ability of the Electric-type, with a Power of 75, an Acc. of 100, and a PP of 15.

Payback: This is a level 20 ability of the Dark type, with a Power of 50, an Acc. of 100, and a PP of 10.

Future Sight: This is a level 48 ability of the Psychic-type, with a Power of 120, an Acc. of 100, and a PP of 10.

Dusknoir Evolution Chain

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Dusknoir can only be achieved by evolving a Duskull to a Dusclops at level 37, after which it evolves to a Dusknoir if traded locally or through the internet, while the trainer has their Dusclops equipped with a Reaper Cloth.

How to get Reaper Cloth?

You can get the Reaper Cloth for 10BP from the girl at the Pokemon Center located at the middle of Hammerlocke. She will be next to the Pokemart merchants in the Pokemon Center.