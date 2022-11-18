How To Catch Tinkatink In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Tinkatink is one of the newly introduced 9th-gen Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Tinkatink is a Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon SV. Finding new Pokemon can be a bit tricky, but this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide makes it easy for the players to find Tinkatink in the game. So, without any further delay, let’s get to it.

Tinkatink location in Pokemon SV

Tinkatink is very small in stature yet a very powerful Pokemon. Both the evolutions of Tinkatink; Tinkatuff and Tinkaton, in Pokemon SV are incredible as well. Before you decide to evolve this Steel-type, you must know the exact whereabouts of this Pokemon in Pokemon SV.

To locate Tinkatink in Pokemon, head to the start of the map. Go to the West Province (Area One) Watchtower. Once you reach this location, start looking for ruins near this location.

You will also find a school on the western side of this location. You’ll find Tinkatink roaming around in this area. Get your Poke balls ready if you want to catch them with ease.

You can also look for Tinkatink in South Province (Area Three) and once again you will be able to spot this tiny Pokemon in the ruins of the area.

One thing you must keep in mind before catching any Pokemon in Pokemon SV is the base stats of each Pokemon. These stats will help you understand a Pokemon better and might also help you use them wisely in any combat. Below are the base stats of Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: