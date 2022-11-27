Pokemon SV Montenevera Gym Guide: How To Defeat Ryme

In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, The Montenevera Gym is situated on the snow-covered cliffs not far from Glasdeo Mountain’s top. It is ideally the sixth gym that players must go to defeat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this guide, we will delve into the details of the Montenevera Gym Challenge in Pokemon SV, and explain how to defeat Ryme.

The ghost-like gym leader Ryme is based in this region. Montenvera is accessible to players via the Medali or Dalizapa Passages. To reach Montenvera from Medali, players must journey toward the Pokemon Center from Medali by moving east toward Glaseado Mountain.

Once the Pokemon Center is located, head northeast and climb the mountain to find Montenevera.

Montenevera gym challenge

Players here need to face double battle challenges as part of Montenevera gym test in Pokemon SV. In this challenge, players need to defeat trainers in three double battles one after another.

The first battle will be against ghost-type Pokemon Greavard and Shuppet both belonging to level 40. The next fight will be with Misdreavus and Haunter.

In the end, when players have won the first two battles they will face two level 40 Pokemon. These Pokemon are Drifblim and Sableye.

Once players have completed all three battles, they will now take on Ryme.

How to defeat Ryme in Pokemon SV

Ryme is one of the best Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and defeating it is pretty challenging. To defeat Ryme players first need to carefully select their Pokemon.

Every Pokemon you will encounter throughout this gym test is a Ghost-type. Use Dark or Ghost-type attacks, which are incredibly effective against Ghost-type Pokemon, to deal with them quickly. For this battle, your Pokémon team should ideally be Level 35 or higher.

Here are all the Pokemon in Ryme’s team that players have to battle against:

Pokemon Level Type Moves Mimikyu 41 Ghost, Fairy Light Screen Shadow Sneak Slash Banette 41 Ghost Icy Wind Shadow Sneak Sucker Punch Graveard 41 Ghost Crunch Phantom Force Play Rough Tera Toxtricity 42 Ghost, Electric, Poison Discharge Hex Hyper Voice

Initially players should use Sneasle’s Beat Up attack, which hits six times.Using the Beat Up move will right away eliminate Tera Pokemon, Toxtricity, and three other members of Ryme’s squad. Metal Claw is also an effective way to deal with it.

Players facing Ryme shouldn’t employ Hone Claws because the cheering of the crowd would already increase the boost attack.

Once all of Ryme’s Pokemon have been defeated, he will hand you the Montenevera Gym badge.

To make the battle simpler, it is advised that players choose Dark-type Pokemon because they only suffer half the damage from Ghost techniques.

Mimikyu may use the ghost-type move Shadow Sneak, which has a high damage cap, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It will form a team with Bannette, and while they both can use Shadow Sneak, they will make a team. However, they make a weak team so defeat them using dark pokemon and advance.

If Houndstone enters before us, it will use the Phantom Force to go invisible, which is exceedingly frustrating. Await for it to appear and the damage it’s target. You should bring a Pokémon that can rapidly one-shot or always strike first because Houndstone frequently employs Phantom Force to prevent his attacks from being blocked.

Ryme counters

Greavard, a Pokemon that can be found in Glaseado Mountain, and Sneasel, a dark Pokemon with a beat-up attack that can also be found there, are the finest counters to Ryme, though. Depending on who is closest to you, you can choose from any of them.

In addition to these, MeowsScarda, which has Night Slash, might be an excellent Ryme counter. When facing Ryme, Skelerige with a Shadow ball and Snarl is also effective.

Montenevera gym rewards

The reward for Montenevera Gym includes Ghost-badge and TM114 (Shadow Ball).

With this Ghost badge, Pokemon of Lv. 50 or lower that you’ve caught will not disobey your commands in battle. Moreover, Pokemon that are up to Lv. 50 are easier to catch. The TM114 is a special ghost-type move that hits hard.