How To Catch Iron Treads In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are new forms given to old, fan-favorite Pokémon from the previous Generations. Donphan is one such Pokémon that received Paradox forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Iron Treads and Great Tusk.

Great Tusk and Iron Treads are both exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet respectively.

For the following guide, we will turn our attention toward the Ground Steel Pokémon, Iron Treads, how to catch it, and its spawn locations inside Pokémon Violet.

Iron Treads location in Pokemon SV

Iron Treads belongs to the Undiscovered Egg group, meaning that they cannot be bred to produce eggs, so the only way to get Iron Treads is to capture them from the wild.

Iron Treads spawn in The Great Crater of Paldea, which may also be known as Area Zero on the map. Look inside the caves here as they are known to spawn points.

Another place where you may encounter Iron Treads is the Research Station 4, cave.

Below are Iron Treads’ base stats in the game.