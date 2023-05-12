Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide – Where to Find Berries

Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide to help you find different types of berries in the game.
Berries in the game have different types of effects. For instance, some berries have healing effects, some reduce Effort Values, and more. It is important to note that berries are one-time usable items which is why you must use them carefully.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide
In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding different types of berries in the game.
Aguav Berry
Aguav Berry can be found in Route 4.
Aspear Berry
Aspear Berry can be found in Route 16.
Cheri Berry
Cheri Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 5, Route 8, and Secluded Shore.
Chesto Berry
Chesto Berry can be found in Route 2.
Chilan Berry
Chilan Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Chople Berry
Chople Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Coba Berry
Coba Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Colbur Berry
Colbur Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Haban Berry
Haban Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Hondew Berry
Hondew Berry can be found in Route 10.
Iapapa Berry
Iapapa Berry can be found in Route 4.
Kee Berry
Kee Berry can be found in Route 10.
Leppa Berry
Leppa Berry can be found in Route 2 and Secluded Shore.
Mago Berry
Mago Berry can be found in Lush Jungle.
Occa Berry
Occa Berry can be found in Poni Plains.
Oran Berry
Oran Berry can be found in Berry Fields.
Passho Berry
Passho Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Pecha Berry
Pecha Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 4, Route 5, and Route 16.
Persim Berry
Persim Berry can be found in Route 5 and Route 16.
Petaya Berry
Petaya Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Qualot Berry
Qualot Berry can be found in Route 10.
Rawst Berry
Rawst Berry can be found in Route 17 and Royal Avenue.
Rindo Berry
Rindo Berry can be found in Poni Plains.
Salac Berry
Salac Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Shuca Berry
Shuca Berry can be found in Poni Plains.
Sitrus Berry
Sitrus Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 8, Route 17, and Berry Fields.
Tamato Berry
Tamato Berry can be found in Royal Avenue.
Yache Berry
Yache Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.
Apicot Berry
More information coming soon.
Babiri Berry
More information coming soon.
Belue Berry
More information coming soon.
Bluk Berry
More information coming soon.
Charti Berry
More information coming soon.
Cornn Berry
More information coming soon.
Custap Berry
More information coming soon.
Durin Berry
More information coming soon.
Enigma Berry
More information coming soon.
Figy Berry
More information coming soon.
Ganlon Berry
More information coming soon.
Grepa Berry
More information coming soon.
Jaboca Berry
More information coming soon.
Kasib Berry
More information coming soon.
Kebia Berry
More information coming soon.
Kelpsy Berry
More information coming soon.
Lansat Berry
More information coming soon.
Liechi Berry
More information coming soon.
Lum Berry
More information coming soon.
Magost Berry
More information coming soon.
Maranga Berry
More information coming soon.
Micle Berry
More information coming soon.
Nanab Berry
More information coming soon.
Nomel Berry
More information coming soon.
Pamtre Berry
More information coming soon.
Payapa Berry
More information coming soon.
Pinap Berry
More information coming soon.
Pomeg Berry
More information coming soon.
Rabuta Berry
More information coming soon.
Razz Berry
More information coming soon.
Roseli Berry
More information coming soon.
Rowap Berry
More information coming soon.
Spelon Berry
More information coming soon.
Starf Berry
More information coming soon.
Tanga Berry
More information coming soon.
Wacan Berry
More information coming soon.
Watmel Berry
More information coming soon.
Wepear Berry
More information coming soon.
Wiki Berry
More information coming soon.
This guide is currently work in progress. You can always help us complete it by sharing the locations of berries with us in the comments section below.
This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!