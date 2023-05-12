Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide – Where to Find Berries

Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide to help you find different types of berries in the game.

Berries in the game have different types of effects. For instance, some berries have healing effects, some reduce Effort Values, and more. It is important to note that berries are one-time usable items which is why you must use them carefully.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding different types of berries in the game.

Aguav Berry

Aguav Berry can be found in Route 4.

Aspear Berry

Aspear Berry can be found in Route 16.

Cheri Berry

Cheri Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 5, Route 8, and Secluded Shore.

Chesto Berry

Chesto Berry can be found in Route 2.

Chilan Berry

Chilan Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Chople Berry

Chople Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Coba Berry

Coba Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Colbur Berry

Colbur Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Haban Berry

Haban Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Hondew Berry

Hondew Berry can be found in Route 10.

Iapapa Berry

Iapapa Berry can be found in Route 4.

Kee Berry

Kee Berry can be found in Route 10.

Leppa Berry

Leppa Berry can be found in Route 2 and Secluded Shore.

Mago Berry

Mago Berry can be found in Lush Jungle.

Occa Berry

Occa Berry can be found in Poni Plains.

Oran Berry

Oran Berry can be found in Berry Fields.

Passho Berry

Passho Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Pecha Berry

Pecha Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 4, Route 5, and Route 16.

Persim Berry

Persim Berry can be found in Route 5 and Route 16.

Petaya Berry

Petaya Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Qualot Berry

Qualot Berry can be found in Route 10.

Rawst Berry

Rawst Berry can be found in Route 17 and Royal Avenue.

Rindo Berry

Rindo Berry can be found in Poni Plains.

Salac Berry

Salac Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Shuca Berry

Shuca Berry can be found in Poni Plains.

Sitrus Berry

Sitrus Berry can be found in Route 3, Route 8, Route 17, and Berry Fields.

Tamato Berry

Tamato Berry can be found in Royal Avenue.

Yache Berry

Yache Berry can be found in Poni Wilds.

Apicot Berry

More information coming soon.

Babiri Berry

More information coming soon.

Belue Berry

More information coming soon.

Bluk Berry

More information coming soon.

Charti Berry

More information coming soon.

Cornn Berry

More information coming soon.

Custap Berry

More information coming soon.

Durin Berry

More information coming soon.

Enigma Berry

More information coming soon.

Figy Berry

More information coming soon.

Ganlon Berry

More information coming soon.

Grepa Berry

More information coming soon.

Jaboca Berry

More information coming soon.

Kasib Berry

More information coming soon.

Kebia Berry

More information coming soon.

Kelpsy Berry

More information coming soon.

Lansat Berry

More information coming soon.

Liechi Berry

More information coming soon.

Lum Berry

More information coming soon.

Magost Berry

More information coming soon.

Maranga Berry

More information coming soon.

Micle Berry

More information coming soon.

Nanab Berry

More information coming soon.

Nomel Berry

More information coming soon.

Pamtre Berry

More information coming soon.

Payapa Berry

More information coming soon.

Pinap Berry

More information coming soon.

Pomeg Berry

More information coming soon.

Rabuta Berry

More information coming soon.

Razz Berry

More information coming soon.

Roseli Berry

More information coming soon.

Rowap Berry

More information coming soon.

Spelon Berry

More information coming soon.

Starf Berry

More information coming soon.

Tanga Berry

More information coming soon.

Wacan Berry

More information coming soon.

Watmel Berry

More information coming soon.

Wepear Berry

More information coming soon.

Wiki Berry

More information coming soon.

This guide is currently work in progress. You can always help us complete it by sharing the locations of berries with us in the comments section below.

This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Berry Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!