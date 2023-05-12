Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal Guide – Rules, Location, Battle Tips

Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal Guide to help you locate the Battle Royal Dome along with tips to help you win more battles.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal essentially involves pitting all four Trainers against one other. You can either do this against NPCs or against human players.

However, do note that battling other human players requires Festival Plaza.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon, read out our SOS Battle Chaining Guide, Heart Scales Farming Guide, and Eevee Guide.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal Guide

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about Battle Royal.

Battle Royal Location

To participate in Battle Royal, you need to head over to the Battle Royal Dome on Royal Avenue. As mentioned earlier, if you wish to go against other human players, you need to do so via Festival Plaza.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Abide by the Rules

Before we dive in any further, it is important to give Battle Royal rules a quick glance. Firstly, Legendary Pokemon are prohibited in Battle Royal but you can freely use Ultra Beasts. Moreover, having two same Pokemon/Items is considered cheating.

Now the question that arises is what you can bring to the battle. You need to have a total of three Pokemon who are either Level 50 or higher. You can definitely bring a low-level Pokemon but I do not recommend it.

Do note that all NPC Pokemon are capped at Level 50 and if you bring a higher level Pokemon, it will automatically get scaled down to Level 50. The final result is presented after you manage to defeat all NPC Pokemon or run out of all your Pokemon.

Battle Royal Placements

There are four different divisions in Battle Royal which include Normal, Super, Hyper, and Master. After you win in a lower division, you automatically get promoted to a higher division.

The reason as to why you should consider climbing divisions is to acquire more Battle Points per fight and to get the Battle Royal Master Ribbon. Do note that you only get 1 BP for losing a fight which is irrespective of your division.

Battle Royal Tips and Strategies

Since you can only get three Pokemon, you need to be smart with your choices. It is highly recommended that you get Pokemon which have extensive move set and can counter a whole lot of NPC Pokemon.

Another thing that you need to combine with the above thing is increased Speed stat for your Pokemon. This should allow you to attack NPC Pokemon at a faster speed. In addition to this, there are some attacks i.e. Earthquake which target multiple Pokemon at the same time. It goes without saying that such attacks deal less damage but you can surely find a use for them.

Since this is kind of a free-for-all mode in which everyone is against each other, you need to be smart with your moves. Constantly check which Pokemon are near fainting and try to save your moves.

This is all we have on our Pokemon Sun and Moon Battle Royal Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!